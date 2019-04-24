202
Home » Baltimore Ravens » 2019 Ravens Mock Draft:…

2019 Ravens Mock Draft: Options for all 8 picks

By Chris Cichon April 24, 2019 12:38 am 04/24/2019 12:38am
Share

Fresh off leading the Ravens in his rookie year to the playoffs, Lamar Jackson is set to begin his sophomore season in the NFL as the undisputed starting quarterback for Baltimore. Joe Flacco, who certainly is not “elite” anymore, was traded in the offseason to Denver and with the free agent signing of running back Mark Ingram, it looks more than ever like Baltimore will have a run-focused offense.

Related Gallery

Redskins 2019 NFL Draft Blueprint: Top choices for all 9 picks

Should the Redskins select Bullis-grad Dwayne Haskins with their first round pick? Who do they target with their compensatory picks? WTOP’s Rob Woodfork goes round-by-round and points out the ‘Skins’ best options in the 2019 NFL Draft.

That does not necessarily mean the Ravens should skip looking at the wide receiver position in the 2019 NFL Draft. Head Coach John Harbaugh, who signed a four-year extension in January, admitted the group does not feature household names, but Jackson is in need of a reliable target in the passing game as he was only able to top 200+ yards passing in a game once. While this draft does not feature a can’t-miss superstar like Calvin “Megatron” Johnson or Odell Beckham Jr., wide receiver is one of the deeper positions in this year’s class.

A number of veterans have moved on from the organization, headlined by linebacker Terrell Suggs, who will undoubtedly enter Canton one day donning the Purple and Black. T-Sizzle is now with the Cardinals, fellow linebackers Za’Darius Smith joined Green Bay and C.J. Mosley is a Jet, while safety Eric Weddle signed with the Rams. The team signed Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas, but the defense is pretty barren when it comes to veteran leadership and a lot of younger players will be asked to step up and carry on the tradition of stalwart Ravens defenses.

Despite tight end being a strong position in the draft, it’s hard to imagine the Ravens drafting anyone in the first few rounds after last season’s questionable decision to select Hayden Hurst in the first round. Robert Griffin III is a capable veteran backup, so while the team may look at a QB in the far later rounds, that is also not considered any sort of a need.

For Round 1, here are four players the Ravens should give a look with the 22nd overall pick, followed by one player in each of the subsequent rounds the team should consider.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
2019 nfl draft Baltimore Ravens chris cichon joe flacco lamar jackson NFL News Sports Washington, DC Sports
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
50 awesome vacation ideas for every type of traveler
Queen Elizabeth II turns 93
Caps 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Today in History: April 23
Celebrity birthdays April 21-27
Highlights from New York bridal fashion week
Before and after the Notre Dame fire
20 years ago: Remembering Columbine
Notre Dame Cathedral fire
Celebrity deaths
Behind the scenes: A peek inside Air and Space Museum’s 7-year renovation
13 spring festivals, events in DC area
DC drops 11 spots in latest U.S. News ‘Best Places to Live’ ranking
‘You turn us on and we’re there’: Looking back at 50 years of news on WTOP
PHOTOS: $3.6 million home hits Ocean City market
30 best zoos in the US
Loudoun farmers on trading cards
April Entertainment Guide
Cherry blossoms
2019 local deaths of note
Meet the 2019 Washington Nationals
The 30 most famous landmarks in the world
10 excellent educational vacations for families
‘Skinny’ on DC-area gym classes
Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup
WTOP gets top-notch new home
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600