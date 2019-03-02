Ravens running back Collins arrested, released by team after car crash

In a document, the police said Collins was arrested on narcotics and gun charges after they found a gun and about five ounces of marijuana in his car.

The Baltimore Ravens released running back Alex Collins, who led the team in rushing two years ago, after he was arrested following a car crash early Friday near the team training facility.

Baltimore County police released more information about the incident early Saturday morning. In a document, the police said Collins was arrested on narcotics and gun charges after they found a gun and about five ounces of marijuana in his car.

Collins was the Ravens’ top running back in 2017, and a key contributor in 2018, when he scored eight touchdowns.

Police said a passerby called 9-1-1 early Friday morning after seeing what turned out to be Collins’ black Corvette crashed into a tree. Upon their arrival, Collins, who was not injured, said he had fallen asleep while waiting for a tow truck. Officers decided to search his car after smelling marijuana.

The official charge is listed as “Controlled dangerous substance possession with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana in excess of 10 grams and handgun in vehicle.”

He was released after posting a $7500 bond.

Collins, 24, was a restricted free agent before the team released him. If not claimed on waivers, he becomes a free agent.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

