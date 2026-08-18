Orioles’ Félix Bautista and Blaze Alexander are nearing rehab assignments

Bautista was an All-Star in 2023, when he had 33 saves and a 1.48 ERA. That September, he suffered an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore Orioles reliever Félix Bautista and utility player Blaze Alexander could begin rehab assignments by the end of the week, according to the club’s weekly injury report.

Bautista was an All-Star in 2023, when he had 33 saves and a 1.48 ERA. That September, he suffered an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery.

The hard-throwing, 6-foot-8 right-hander missed all of 2024. His 2025 campaign was interrupted by another injury in July, and that August he had a second surgery to repair a torn labrum and rotator cuff.

Bautista has recently progressed to throwing live batting practice.

“With Félix, it’s one of those things where I haven’t even thought about him joining us,” Orioles manager Craig Albernaz said Tuesday. “Having those two big injuries, arm injuries, that’s really tough to come back from. And Félix has done everything that he can. And the live BPs have been looking great. He’s trending in the right spots.”

Alexander has out since July 13 with a broken left hand. The 27-year-old is batting .312 in 82 games.

Baltimore (61-64) began Tuesday in a three-way tie for the final AL wild-card spot with Texas and Detroit.

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