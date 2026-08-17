Orioles look to extend win streak, take on the Rays

Baltimore has gone 29-33 on the road and 61-63 overall. The Orioles have gone 28-15 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Baltimore Orioles (61-63, fourth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (74-49, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Monday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Brandon Young (9-3, 3.33 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 93 strikeouts); Rays: Shane McClanahan (0-0)

LINE: Rays -160, Orioles +133; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles will attempt to keep a three-game win streak alive when they take on the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay has a 41-21 record at home and a 74-49 record overall. Rays pitchers have a collective 3.76 ERA, which ranks seventh in MLB play.

Baltimore has gone 29-33 on the road and 61-63 overall. The Orioles have gone 28-15 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Monday’s game is the 10th time these teams square off this season. The Orioles have a 6-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Junior Caminero has 35 home runs, 66 walks and 79 RBIs while hitting .274 for the Rays. Chandler Simpson is 18 for 44 with two doubles and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

Gunnar Henderson has 21 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 51 RBIs while hitting .220 for the Orioles. Pete Alonso is 17 for 36 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 7-3, .276 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Orioles: 5-5, .255 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Rays: Victor Mesa Jr.: day-to-day (hamstring), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (back), Shane McClanahan: 15-Day IL (back), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Uceta: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jon Heasley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Jax: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ben Williamson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (groin), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (hip)

Orioles: Blaze Alexander: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Mountcastle: 60-Day IL (foot), Samuel Basallo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Colin Selby: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keegan Akin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Helsley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Westburg: 60-Day IL (ucl)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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