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Rays’ rally for 7-6 win over Orioles to avoid sweep

The Associated Press

August 18, 2026, 12:00 AM

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Pinch-hitter Jonny DeLuca put the Rays in front with a two-run single in the seventh inning, and AL-best Tampa Bay rallied for a 7-6 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night to avoid a four-game sweep.

Yandy Díaz, Ryan Vilade and Jorge Mateo homered for Tampa Bay. Mateo’s two-run shot with two out in the fourth was his first for the Rays and gave them a 4-3 lead.

Coby Mayo hit a 468-foot homer, and Pete Alonso and Christian Encarnacion-Strand also went deep for Baltimore (61-64), which moved into the AL’s third wild-card spot by taking the first three games against its division rival at Tropicana Field.

Jonathan Aranda’s RBI single against Yennier Cano (2-3) got the Rays within 6-5 in the seventh. After Junior Caminero hit an infield single to load the bases, Josh Walker came in and gave up DeLuca’s go-ahead single to center, the last of four lead changes in the game.

All-Star Bryan Baker got the final five outs for his majors-leading 35th save. Left-hander Cam Booser (1-0) struck out the side in the seventh and earned his first win in a Rays uniform.

Alonso tied it at 4-all with his homer in the fifth, and Encarnacion-Strand made it 6-4 with his two-run shot in the sixth. He finished with three hits and four RBIs.

Reinstated Monday from the injured list, Rays starter Shane McClanahan made just one big mistake, a fastball down the middle that Mayo crushed to left in the second. Manager Kevin Cash lifted McClanahan with one out in the fourth, opting not to push the left-hander. Casey Legumina came in and allowed two inherited runners to score on a single by Encarnacion-Strand.

Up next

Orioles: Welcome the New York Yankees to Camden Yards on Tuesday, with RHP Shane Baz (4-12, 4.00 ERA) meeting LHP Carlos Rodón (4-2, 3.30).

Rays: RHP Nick Martinez (12-3, 2.74) starts Tuesday against visiting Toronto and RHP José Soriano (9-6, 3.17).

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See AP’s full MLB coverage here

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