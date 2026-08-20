AP Sports Digest

Here are the AP’s top sports stories that have moved or are planned to move today. All times U.S. Eastern.…

Here are the AP’s top sports stories that have moved or are planned to move today. All times U.S. Eastern. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit AP Newsroom’s Coverage Plan. Sports content can be found at http://newsroom.ap.org/page/APSports.

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UPCOMING

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US COLLEGE SPORTS STATES

FORMATS: DigitalPlans, Alternate Headlines, Text, Photo

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CRI–ENGLAND-PAKISTAN

DESCRIPTION: Day 2 of the first test at Headingley.

UPCOMING: By 08/20/2026 6:00 a.m. EDT, Text, Photo

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FBC–PAC-12 PREVIEW

DESCRIPTION: The Pac-12 is back with a new look and new teams. Oregon State and Washington State are still in the conference, but they’re been joined by schools like Boise State and San Diego State. By John Marshall. Text, photos.

UPCOMING: By 08/20/2026 7:00 a.m. EDT, Text

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FBC–PICK SIX-WHAT’S NEW

DESCRIPTION: A look at what’s new this college football season, from two new FBS members to rules changes and a guaranteed spot in the playoff for a storied program if it’s in the top 12. By Maura Carey. Text, file photos.

UPCOMING: By 08/20/2026 8:00 a.m. EDT, Text

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GLF–BMW CHAMPIONSHIP

DESCRIPTION: ST. LOUIS — Scottie Scheffler leads the 50-man field at the BMW Championship, where the top 30 at the end of the week advance to the FedEx Cup finale. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. Upcoming: 700 words, photos.

UPCOMING: By 08/20/2026 7:00 p.m. EDT, Text, Photo

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BBO–ATHLETICS-STADIUM

DESCRIPTION: Athletics and construction officials provide an update to the Las Vegas Stadium Authority on the progress of the ballpark, scheduled to open in 2028.

UPCOMING: By 08/20/2026 8:00 p.m. EDT, Text

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NEW AND DEVELOPING

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BBO–SURGING BREWERS

Brewers’ Pat Murphy doesn’t think his team has played great. Milwaukee’s record suggests otherwise

SUMMARY: Pat Murphy doesn’t sound like the manager of a team with the best record in the major leagues as he discusses what the Milwaukee Brewers have accomplished thus far. The two-time reigning NL manager of the year says that he doesn’t think the team is playing great and hasn’t really jelled. The Brewers’ results tell a different story. Murphy’s comments came one day after the Brewers trounced the Seattle Mariners 22-0 to match the most lopsided shutout victory in modern MLB history.

WORDS: 878 – MOVED: 08/19/2026 11:38 p.m. EDT

https://newsroom.ap.org/home/search?query=itemid:a35ae62376929f0e227ec2d344e0b35c&mediaType=text

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BBO–YANKEES-ORIOLES-DISPUTED CALL

Orioles call for more technology after Pete Alonso’s near-homer is ruled foul vs. Yankees

SUMMARY: The Baltimore Orioles are calling for Major League Baseball to use technology to determine whether balls are fair or foul. The Orioles felt aggrieved Wednesday night against the New York Yankees after Pete Alonso’s deep fly to left field in the seventh inning was ruled foul — and the call was upheld on a review. The play occurred with the game tied at 3-all, and the Yankees went on to win 5-3. Alonso says baseball should do something like football with its pylon camera. Manager Craig Albernaz says there’s no reason not to use ball-tracking data on calls like that.

WORDS: 410 – MOVED: 08/19/2026 11:13 p.m. EDT

https://newsroom.ap.org/home/search?query=itemid:cf8646cad034573a486ff5c7fa0fd30d&mediaType=text

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BKN–FOUR-TEAM-TRADE

Cavs acquiring Peyton Watson and trading Max Strus to Clippers in 4-team deal, AP source says

SUMMARY: Peyton Watson is heading from Denver to Cleveland as part of a four-team trade that will also have the Cavaliers sending Max Strus to the Los Angeles Clippers. A person familiar with the trade said Wednesday night that Watson will sign a four-year contract with the Cavaliers worth $88 million that includes a player option and trade kicker. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced. Watson was a restricted free agent who spent his first four NBA seasons with Denver.

WORDS: 343 – MOVED: 08/19/2026 11:02 p.m. EDT

https://newsroom.ap.org/home/search?query=itemid:d4eda017c31dd532c0bfbef492309ee8&mediaType=text

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FBN–SEAHAWKS-DIGGS

Seahawks sign 2-time Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs while Terrion Arnold remains unsigned

SUMMARY: The Seattle Seahawks signed cornerback Trevon Diggs on Wednesday. A person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press the contract is expected to be a one-year deal. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the terms hadn’t been announced. Diggs is a two-time Pro Bowler who led the NFL in interceptions in 2021 with Dallas. His performance has declined over the last few years, in part because of two major knee surgeries. Diggs gives the Seahawks another option in the secondary. Seattle is hoping to bring in cornerback Terrion Arnold, but his status for 2026 is uncertain because he faces felony charges.

WORDS: 673 – MOVED: 08/19/2026 5:48 p.m. EDT

https://newsroom.ap.org/home/search?query=itemid:6ad792d6da2c870e06a0854be50ea10d&mediaType=text

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GLF–BMW CHAMPIONSHIP-PREVIEW

Scottie Scheffler on the cusp of breaking a PGA Tour mark Tiger Woods has held for 26 years

SUMMARY: Scottie Scheffler is fresh off an eight-shot victory to start the PGA Tour postseason and he goes for another at the BMW Championship at Bellerive. There’s something else at stake. Scheffler is in position to replace Tiger Woods as the career earnings leader on the PGA Tour. Woods has held the mark for more than 26 years. Scheffler doesn’t much care about it. He realizes Woods is a big reason golfers play for more money. LIV Golf also helped. The way he keeps score is Woods has 82 career wins. Scheffler says he’s not even one-fourth of the way there.

WORDS: 840 – MOVED: 08/19/2026 5:35 p.m. EDT

https://newsroom.ap.org/home/search?query=itemid:ab511540eeff50570532d33fec2477ec&mediaType=text

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FBN–GIANTS-JAGUARS TRADE

Jaguars acquire guard Daniel Faalele from the Giants for a 2027 6th-round pick

SUMMARY: The Jacksonville Jaguars acquired guard Daniel Faalele from the New York Giants for a sixth-round draft pick in 2027. Jacksonville gets much-needed help on the offensive line with projected starter Patrick Mekari out because of injuries and several others banged up. Faalele had been taking second-team snaps at Giants training camp but lost his best chance at a starting role when the team selected Francis “Sisi” Mauigoa with the 10th pick. Faalele started all 17 games for now-Giants coach John Harbaugh with Baltimore each of the past two seasons.

WORDS: 469 – MOVED: 08/19/2026 4:59 p.m. EDT

https://newsroom.ap.org/home/search?query=itemid:2ec1a4be85794b7e3a5cc0f754490556&mediaType=text

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BKL–WINGS-FUDD

No. 1 overall pick Azzi Fudd of the Dallas Wings is set for season-ending surgery on sore knee

SUMMARY: Dallas Wings guard Azzi Fudd is set for season-ending surgery on a sore knee that has sidelined this year’s No. 1 overall pick for the past five games. The team says Fudd will have arthroscopic surgery on her right knee next week in Connecticut. That’s where she starred for UConn before becoming the Huskies’ second consecutive top overall pick by Dallas. Reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers was the No. 1 choice last year. Fudd was eased into the lineup as a rookie, coming off the bench for the first six games. She scored 24 points in that sixth game and immediately became a full-time starter.

WORDS: 255 – MOVED: 08/19/2026 4:40 p.m. EDT

https://newsroom.ap.org/home/search?query=itemid:ccfaaa80bf7b9e1d086222df1e59346c&mediaType=text

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GLF–LIV GOLF

Rory McIlroy questions what value Rahm and DeChambeau have brought to LIV

SUMMARY: With all the chatter about what value top LIV players like Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau might bring to the PGA Tour if they choose to return, Rory McIlroy was pointed in a question. He asks what value they have brought to LIV Golf? The rival league is trying to survive without the backing of Saudi money and the future is in doubt. LIV CEO Scott O’Neil says there is a deadline for players to commit to 2027 without saying when it is. Scottie Scheffler is OK with them coming back but under a penalty.

WORDS: 800 – MOVED: 08/19/2026 3:31 p.m. EDT

https://newsroom.ap.org/home/search?query=itemid:f1804609e7b4d4137837ca955e624628&mediaType=text

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FBN–TEXANS-HIGGINS

Texans receiver Jayden Higgins is out for the season with a torn ACL, AP source says

SUMMARY: Houston Texans receiver Jayden Higgins is expected to miss the season with a torn ACL, a person with knowledge of his injury tells The Associated Press. Higgins fell awkwardly while running a route during a joint practice with the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday in Houston. Coach DeMeco Ryans said at the time that Higgins was being evaluated for a leg injury. The second-year receiver was expected to team up with No. 1 wideout Nico Collins in the Texans offense led by quarterback C.J. Stroud.

WORDS: 148 – MOVED: 08/19/2026 3:19 p.m. EDT

https://newsroom.ap.org/home/search?query=itemid:1e97026283980e93c0b974e9efdea56b&mediaType=text

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FBC–COLORADO-DEION SANDERS

Deputy tried to serve civil papers to Deion Sanders at Colorado practice, but coach was unavailable

SUMMARY: A deputy with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office showed up at the University of Colorado campus last week to serve civil papers to Deion Sanders while the football coach was at an open practice and inaccessible. The officer was informed the Buffaloes coach was “unavailable at the time to receive receipt of the papers,” according to a spokesperson with the department. Sanders is being subpoenaed to testify as part of a bankruptcy trial involving his son Shilo that begins on Aug. 31, according to USA Today. The Colorado athletic department had no additional information. The Buffaloes open the season three days later at Georgia Tech.

WORDS: 371 – MOVED: 08/19/2026 3:12 p.m. EDT

https://newsroom.ap.org/home/search?query=itemid:9aa40d7be2a3428394d5985bc8f7b141&mediaType=text

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