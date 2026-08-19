Basallo returns from his shoulder injury for the Orioles before their game against the Yankees

While Basallo was out, Baltimore traded Adley Rutschman, the team's other main catcher.

Baltimore Orioles' Samuel Basallo reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Friday, July 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Tanner Pearson)(AP Photo/Tanner Pearson/Tanner Pearson) Baltimore Orioles' Samuel Basallo reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Friday, July 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Tanner Pearson)(AP Photo/Tanner Pearson/Tanner Pearson) BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles activated catcher Samuel Basallo from the injured list before Wednesday night’s game against the New York Yankees.

Basallo hasn’t played since July 19 because of a shoulder injury. The Orioles capped a seven-game winning streak that day, but since then they are just 12-14. They’ve been able to stay in the postseason race, however, trailing the final wild card by just one game entering Wednesday.

While Basallo was out, Baltimore traded Adley Rutschman, the team’s other main catcher. That solidified Basallo’s status as the No. 1 catcher going forward, although the Orioles did acquire Carlos Narváez in that deal. Narváez is set to start at catcher Wednesday, with Basallo at first base and Pete Alonso at designated hitter.

“It’s nice writing Sammy’s name in the lineup. Missed him,” manager Craig Albernaz said. “It’s good to have him back, especially the way he attacked his rehab process. He handled it like a total pro, worked his tail off. His body’s in a really good spot. He’s moving well.”

The 21-year-old Basallo is hitting .241 with 16 home runs and 46 RBIs this season.

Baltimore optioned utilityman Jeremiah Jackson to Triple-A Norfolk.

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