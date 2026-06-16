Orioles reinstate Helsley from 15-day injured list

The Baltimore Orioles reinstated closer Ryan Helsley from the 15-day injured list prior to Tuesday night’s opener against the Mariners.

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Ryan Helsley (21) delivers during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Tuesday, April 28, 2026, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)(AP/Stephanie Scarbrough) Baltimore Orioles pitcher Ryan Helsley (21) delivers during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Tuesday, April 28, 2026, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)(AP/Stephanie Scarbrough) SEATTLE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles reinstated closer Ryan Helsley from the 15-day injured list prior to Tuesday night’s opener against the Mariners.

Helsley, 31, had been on the IL since April 29 with right elbow inflammation.

Right-hander Anthony Nunez was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk to make room for Helsley.

“Overall, I feel really good,” Helsley said. “I’m just excited to be back up on the team.”

Helsley, who signed a two-year, $28 million free agent deal with Baltimore in December, pitched to a 2.53 ERA and was 7-for-7 in save opportunities before hitting the IL.

“Getting Helsley back right now, it trickles everyone down,” Orioles manager Craig Albernaz said. “Even though the bullpen did an outstanding job navigating these two months, it feels good having Helsley back.”

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