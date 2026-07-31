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Henderson triples in 4-run 7th in the Orioles’ 6-4 win over the Phillies

The Associated Press

July 31, 2026, 10:15 PM

Phillies Orioles Baseball Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Andrew Painter delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Friday, July 31, 2026, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough
Phillies Orioles Baseball Baltimore Orioles' Pete Alonso (25) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Friday, July 31, 2026, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough
Phillies Orioles Baseball Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper (3) hits an RBI single during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Friday, July 31, 2026, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough
Phillies Orioles Baseball Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Brandon Young (63) delivers during the third inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Friday, July 31, 2026, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough
Phillies Orioles Baseball Philadelphia Phillies' Trea Turner rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Friday, July 31, 2026, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough
Phillies Orioles Baseball Philadelphia Phillies' Trea Turner, left, warms up in the on-deck circle during the second inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Friday, July 31, 2026, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough
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BALTIMORE (AP) — Gunnar Henderson hit a two-run triple in a four-run seventh inning and the Baltimore Orioles rallied again, this time to a 6-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night.

Pinch-hitter Christian Encarnacion-Strand added a two-run double in the rally off Orion Kerkering (6-1) before Henderson found the gap off Tim Mayza as the Orioles overcame a two-run deficit two days after coming from seven down in a 10-9, 12-inning victory at Detroit.

Pete Alonso connected on his 23rd home run early for Baltimore, which began Friday 2 1/2 games behind Cleveland for the final AL wild-card place and finished July with a 15-8 record.

Josh Walker, Anthony Nunez (3-2) and Yennier Cano combined for 2 2/3 scoreless relief innings before Tyler Wells worked a perfect ninth for his fourth save.

J.T. Realmuto and Trea Turner hit solo homers for Philadelphia, which lost its fourth straight and sank to 3-10 since the All-Star break.

Kyle Schwarber went 1 for 2 with two walks after missing three games with an illness. And rookie Andrew Painter allowed two runs in six innings in his first start since June 17 on a night Philadelphia began still two games ahead of San Diego for the final NL wild card place.

But a relief corps that entered with the NL’s fourth-worst ERA couldn’t make Painter’s lead hold.

Jackson Holliday singled and Colton Cowser walked before Encarnacion-Strand came on pulled a 2-2 offering off Kerkering into the gap in left-center.

Kerkering then hit Alonso on an 0-2 count, and after Mayza entered, Henderson pulled his 2-1 sinker to the base of the right-center wall.

Up next

Left-handed Phillies ace Cristopher Sánchez (13-4, 2.74 ERA) looks for his fourth consecutive victory Saturday night, while Orioles right-hander Shane Baz (4-9, 3.98) looks for his first win since June 12.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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