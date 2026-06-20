Dodgers look to keep home win streak going, host the Orioles

Baltimore is 13-23 in road games and 35-42 overall. The Orioles have a 29-8 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Baltimore Orioles (35-42, fourth in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (49-27, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Trevor Rogers (3-7, 5.86 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (7-4, 2.52 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -274, Orioles +218; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers, on a four-game home winning streak, host the Baltimore Orioles.

Los Angeles is 49-27 overall and 26-12 at home. The Dodgers have the second-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.35.

Baltimore is 13-23 in road games and 35-42 overall. The Orioles have a 29-8 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has 15 home runs, 51 walks and 42 RBIs while hitting .296 for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 13 for 43 with three doubles, two home runs and two RBIs over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso leads the Orioles with 17 home runs while slugging .467. Gunnar Henderson is 8 for 37 with three home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .260 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Orioles: 4-6, .237 batting average, 4.18 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (foot), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Smith: 10-Day IL (neck), Teoscar Hernandez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Landon Knack: 60-Day IL (chest), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Adley Rutschman: day-to-day (head), Dean Kremer: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Cade Povich: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Mountcastle: 60-Day IL (foot), Chris Bassitt: 15-Day IL (back), Dylan Beavers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Yaramil Hiraldo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Colin Selby: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Westburg: 60-Day IL (ucl)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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