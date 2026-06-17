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Cal Raleigh delivers decisive hit in return from injured list as Mariners top Orioles 3-1

The Associated Press

June 17, 2026, 4:39 AM

SEATTLE (AP) — Cal Raleigh hit a two-run single in his return from the injured list, Logan Gilbert struck out a season-high 10 in seven strong innings and the Seattle Mariners beat the Baltimore Orioles 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Julio Rodríguez had an RBI single for the Mariners, who hold a slim lead in the AL West. Gilbert (5-4) combined with two relievers on a three-hitter.

Raleigh, last year’s AL MVP runner-up who had been out since May 14 because of an oblique strain, broke a 1-all tie in the seventh. Batting from the right side against reliever Grant Wolfram with the bases loaded and one out, the switch-hitter sent a line drive to center field that scored Victor Robles and Colt Emerson.

Eduard Bazardo pitched a perfect eighth and Andrés Muñoz worked a one-hit ninth for his 11th save.

Gilbert gave up a leadoff double to Taylor Ward and a two-out RBI single to Samuel Basallo in the first, but retired his next 16 batters until hitting Pete Alonso with a pitch to start the seventh.

Seattle tied it in the third when Rodríguez lined a two-out single after Orioles starter Brandon Young (5-2) walked Miles Mastrobuoni and J.P. Crawford with one out.

Young gave up three runs and four hits in six-plus innings. He was removed after allowing an infield single to Robles and another single to Emerson in the seventh.

Crawford went 1 for 2 with two walks in his return from the injured list.

Up next

Orioles RHP Kyle Bradish (3-7, 4.30 ERA) faces Mariners RHP George Kirby (5-6, 4.07) on Wednesday.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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