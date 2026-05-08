Nick Kurtz’s 2-run triple highlights a 3-run fifth as the Athletics edge the Orioles 4-3

Nick Kurtz hit a two-run triple in the fifth inning, and the Athletics edged the Baltimore Orioles 4-3 on Friday night.

Athletics' Lawrence Butler (4) and Zack Gelof (20) are greeted by Shae Langeliers (23) after scoring a run on a triple hit by Nick Kurtz against Baltimore Orioles pitcher Kyle Bradish during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Friday, May 8, 2026, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)(AP/Terrance Williams) Athletics' Lawrence Butler (4) and Zack Gelof (20) are greeted by Shae Langeliers (23) after scoring a run on a triple hit by Nick Kurtz against Baltimore Orioles pitcher Kyle Bradish during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Friday, May 8, 2026, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)(AP/Terrance Williams) BALTIMORE (AP) — Nick Kurtz hit a two-run triple in the fifth inning, and the Athletics edged the Baltimore Orioles 4-3 on Friday night.

Kyle Bradish (1-5) struck out 10 in seven innings for the Orioles, but infield defense cost them again during a three-run fifth for the A’s. Pete Alonso and Adley Rutschman homered for two Baltimore runs.

Jacob Lopez (3-2) allowed two runs and three hits in 5 1/3 innings. The Orioles are 0-9 in games against left-handed starters this year.

Jack Perkins allowed an RBI single to Samuel Basallo in the bottom of the ninth that brought Baltimore within a run. Hogan Harris then came on and walked Leody Taveras to move the tying run to second, but he struck out Jeremiah Jackson for the final out and his second save of the season.

Baltimore led 1-0 in the fifth when the Athletics put men on first and second with nobody out. Apparently expecting a bunt, the Orioles had a rotation play on, which meant shortstop Gunnar Henderson was out of position for what could have been a double-play grounder by Zack Gelof. Instead, the ball went through for an RBI single.

Then Jeff McNeil hit a grounder right at Henderson that could have been a double play. But he didn’t field it cleanly and the Orioles managed only one out on the play. Kurtz followed with his triple that put the A’s up 3-1.

Baltimore lost at Miami on Thursday night on a throwing error by third baseman Coby Mayo.

Kurtz had two hits Friday and has now reached base in 32 straight games.

Baltimore reliever Trey Gibson, who was called up before the game when the Orioles put right-hander Cade Povich (left elbow inflammation) on the injured list, allowed an RBI single by Jacob Wilson in the eighth.

Baltimore scratched infielder Blaze Alexander before the game with right calf tightness.

The Orioles have dropped six of their last eight.

Up next

Aaron Civale (3-1) starts for the A’s against Baltimore’s Shane Baz (1-3) on Saturday.

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