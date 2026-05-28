Bases-loaded walk lifts the Blue Jays to a 2-1 victory over the Orioles

Yohendrick Piñango drew a bases-loaded walk from Anthony Nunez in the eighth inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 2-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday night.

Toronto Blue Jays' Brandon Valenzuela, left, tosses his bat after drawing a walk during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Thursday, May 28, 2026, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)(AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough/Stephanie Scarbrough) Toronto Blue Jays' Brandon Valenzuela, left, tosses his bat after drawing a walk during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Thursday, May 28, 2026, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)(AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough/Stephanie Scarbrough) BALTIMORE (AP) — Yohendrick Piñango drew a bases-loaded walk from Anthony Nunez in the eighth inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 2-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday night.

George Springer led off the eighth with a double, then was bunted over to third. After an intentional walk to Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Nunez (2-2) walked Daulton Varsho to load the bases.

Piñango came up as a pinch-hitter and walked to force in the tiebreaking run. Catcher Adley Rutschman tried to help Nunez by using two challenges during that plate appearance, but both were unsuccessful.

Jeff Hoffman (4-3) won in relief. Louis Varland got the final four outs for his eighth save.

Andrés Giménez homered in the third for Toronto, and Coby Mayo went deep for the Orioles in the fourth.

The Orioles had men on first and second with two out in the eighth after Pete Alonso’s comebacker bounced high in the air for an infield single. Reliever Tyler Rogers was apparently hurt on that play and left the game.

But Varland didn’t even have to retire a batter to escape the inning because Alonso was inexplicably picked off first by catcher Brandon Valenzuela.

The Blue Jays won for the 10th time in their last 14 games. The Orioles lost for the second time in seven.

Toronto starter Patrick Corbin allowed a run and four hits in five-plus innings. Chris Bassitt permitted a run and four hits in six innings.

Up next

Baltimore sends Trevor Rogers (2-6) to the mound Friday night. The Blue Jays had not yet announced a starter.

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