Blue Jays erase a 5-run deficit in 2 innings and beat the Orioles 6-5

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a two-run double in the eighth inning to cap a furious Toronto rally, and the Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-5 on Friday night.

Blue Jays Orioles Baseball Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. celebrates after his team's victory over the Baltimore Orioles in a baseball game, Thursday, May 28, 2026, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough Blue Jays Orioles Baseball Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Trevor Rogers delivers during the third inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Friday, May 29, 2026, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough Blue Jays Orioles Baseball Baltimore Orioles' Samuel Basallo (29) hits a single during the second inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Friday, May 29, 2026, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough ( 1 /3) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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BALTIMORE (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a two-run double in the eighth inning to cap a furious Toronto rally, and the Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-5 on Friday night.

Toronto trailed 5-0 at the start of the seventh and had managed only two hits before Baltimore’s beleaguered pitching staff — which had been better of late — unraveled. Starter Trevor Rogers didn’t get another out, allowing two-run homers to Kazuma Okamoto and Charles McAdoo. It was the first big league hit for McAdoo, who was making his debut.

Tyler Wells relieved Rogers and got through the rest of the seventh. Then Yannier Cano (1-2) quickly gave up the lead the following inning. George Springer and Ernie Clement hit back-to-back singles, and they both scored on Guerrero’s double.

Jackson Holliday, Pete Alonso and Samuel Basallo homered for the Orioles.

Mason Fluharty (3-0) won in relief. After closer Louis Varland pitched the previous two days, Braydon Fisher worked the ninth for his first career save.

Toronto has won eight of 10.

Adley Rutschman drew a bases-loaded walk from Austin Voth in the third, and Basallo’s sacrifice fly made it 2-0. The three solo homers extended the lead — Holliday’s came in the fourth, and then Alonso and Basallo hit consecutive drives an inning later.

Rogers got a no-decision, snapping his six-game losing streak, and only one of the first 17 batters reached against him. But the Blue Jays put two on in the sixth before the left-hander got out of it thanks to a double play.

By the seventh, Rogers was facing the middle of Toronto’s lineup for a third time, and the Blue Jays teed off.

As quiet as its first six innings were, Toronto finished the game with seven extra-base hits.

Up next

Toronto’s Trey Yesavage (2-2) starts Saturday against Baltimore’s Brandon Young (3-1).

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