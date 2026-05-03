Gibson works 4 2/3 innings as the 1st Orioles starting pitcher to debut at Yankee Stadium

NEW YORK (AP) — Long before the Orioles let another game against the New York Yankees slip away, Baltimore starter…

NEW YORK (AP) — Long before the Orioles let another game against the New York Yankees slip away, Baltimore starter Trey Gibson enjoyed a memorable major league debut.

Gibson worked 4 2/3 innings Sunday and became the first Oriole starting pitcher to make his big league debut at Yankee Stadium since the franchise moved from St. Louis following the 1953 season.

Gibson became the 285th pitcher to allow a home run to Aaron Judge, a 413-foot, two-run shot in the third. He allowed three runs and four hits while throwing 56 of 87 pitches for strikes before the Orioles allowed seven runs in the eighth inning of an 11-3 loss.

“To be honest leading up to the game, I wasn’t as nervous as I thought I would be,” Gibson said. “I felt pretty composed with myself. I just wanted to go out there, give the team the best chance to stay within the ballgame.”

The 23-year-old right-hander joined Baltimore on Sunday and had his parents in the stands after they rerouted from Florida, where they were watching his sister play softball for Florida Gulf Coast University. He also had high school catcher Tyler Cotton and his girlfriend, along with his high school coach and family in the stands.

Gibson allowed a home run to Ben Rice on his curveball, got his first career strikeout against Austin Wells in the second and retired seven of the final nine hitters after Judge took him deep.

Gibson’s outing ended with a walk to Judge following a mound visit from Craig Albernaz, when he told the manager he wanted to challenge the slugger.

“He wanted Judge and I love that,” Albernaz said. “Just his demeanor on the mound, he was up for the moment and wasn’t scared.”

Gibson had a 4.66 ERA in 9 2/3 innings during three spring training appearances with the Orioles this year, then was 2-2 with a 4.01 ERA in six starts at Triple-A Norfolk, striking out 25 and walking 12 in 24 2/3 innings.

Gibson was bypassed in the 2023 amateur draft after attending Liberty University, where he was suspended for his junior season. Gibson declined to provide the reason for the suspension.

“A lot of excitement, also really grateful for everyone that’s come into my life to help me get to this spot,” Gibson said. “I had some people come here and I think the best part of the day was just being with them on the field after the game. Just to be able to say thank you, it was definitely a day I’m never going to forget.”

He played summer ball for the Chatham Anglers in the Cape Cod League, going 1-3 with a 10.24 ERA in four starts and seven relief appearances. The 6-foot-5 pitcher signed a minor league contract with the Orioles for a $150,000 bonus.

Gibson pitched in one game that year for the Florida Complex League Orioles, then split 2024 at Class A Delmarva and High A Aberdeen. He moved up to Double-A Chesapeake last June 3 and Norfolk on Aug. 12, finishing the season with 166 strikeouts and 44 walks in 120 1/3 innings at the three levels.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.