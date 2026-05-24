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Cowser’s 3-run homer with 2 outs in 9th gives Orioles 5-3 win, deals Tigers 8th straight loss

The Associated Press

May 24, 2026, 3:55 PM

Baltimore Orioles' Colton Cowser hits a walkoff three-run home run during the ninth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers, Sunday, May 24, 2026, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)(AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough/Stephanie Scarbrough)

BALTIMORE (AP) — Colton Cowser hit a three-run homer off Kenley Jansen with two outs in the ninth inning, and the Baltimore Orioles beat Detroit 5-3 in a day-night doubleheader opener Sunday that extended the Tigers’ losing streak to eight.

Detroit, which lost for the 16th time in 18 games, led 3-1 before Taylor Ward’s RBI single in the eighth off Kyle Finnegan. Jansen entered with two on and two outs and retired Pete Alonso on a popout.

As Jansen (1-3) tried for a four-out save, Jackson Holliday walked with one out in the ninth and stole second, and Leody Taveras walked. Jeremiah Jackson popped out, the runners executed a double steal and Cowser drove an 0-2 sinker 440 feet, about six rows into the right-center field seats for his second home run this season.

Jansen, third on the career list with 483 saves, blew a save for the fourth time in 11 chances this season.

Detroit has lost eight straight for the first time since June 2023. The Tigers have not dropped nine in a row since August 2020.

Dietrich Enns (2-0) retired four straight batters on just 11 pitches.

Matt Vierling had three hits for the Tigers.

Gunnar Henderson hit a sixth-inning homer off Framber Valdez, who gave up two hits in six innings.

Baltimore’s Brandon Young allowed two unearned runs and five hits over 6 2/3 innings.

Detroit took a 2-0 lead after Alonso, with a runner on, allowed Dillon Dingler’s looper to drop near first, likely thinking he could help turn a double play, then bounced his throw to second from an error. Vierling followed with an RBI single and Colt Keith hit a sacrifice fly.

Pinch-hitter Spencer Torkelson hit a run-scoring single in the eighth.

Orioles third baseman Coby Mayo was a late scratch because of lower back tightness.

Up next

Tigers RHP Troy Melton was to be activated from the 60-day injured list to start the night game after recovering from right elbow inflammation. LHP Trevor Rogers (2-5, 6.87) starts for Baltimore.

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