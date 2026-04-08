White Sox option opening day starter Shane Smith to Triple-A after 3 shaky outings

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox optioned opening day starter Shane Smith to Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday after three…

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox optioned opening day starter Shane Smith to Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday after three shaky outings to begin the season.

An All-Star as a rookie last year, Smith has been struggling with his fastball command. The 26-year-old right-hander is 0-2 with a 10.80 ERA. He has allowed 10 earned runs in 8 1/3 innings while walking nine and striking out 11.

Smith threw 3 1/3 scoreless innings in Tuesday’s start against Baltimore, but needed 99 pitches to do it. He walked five and hit a batter, and the White Sox went on to lose 4-2 after the Orioles scored three in the eighth.

“He’s a total pro,” manager Will Venable said. “He takes accountability and understands the spot that he’s putting the team in. And really it’s about getting him to be the best version of himself. This guy is a very good pitcher. He’s an important part of this organization and an important part of our success.”

The White Sox don’t expect it to be a long stay in the minors. But Venable wasn’t putting a timeline on his return.

“You know we have a very clear idea of what we need to do,” Venable said. “We just weren’t able to get those results to stick here. So he’s going to continue to make his adjustments.”

The White Sox also selected left-hander Tyler Schweitzer’s contract from Charlotte and transferred infielder and outfielder Brooks Baldwin (right elbow surgery) to the 60-day injured list on Wednesday.

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