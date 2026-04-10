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Orioles take on the Giants after Ward’s 4-hit game

The Associated Press

April 10, 2026, 8:19 AM

San Francisco Giants (5-8, fifth in the NL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (6-6, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Landen Roupp (1-1, 4.22 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Orioles: Shane Baz (0-0, 4.09 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -125, Giants +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles play the San Francisco Giants after Taylor Ward had four hits on Wednesday in a 5-3 win over the White Sox.

Baltimore is 3-3 in home games and 6-6 overall. Orioles hitters are batting a collective .242, which ranks third in the AL.

San Francisco has gone 2-1 on the road and 5-8 overall. The Giants are 5-1 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ward has nine doubles for the Orioles. Gunnar Henderson is 12 for 41 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Willy Adames has seven doubles, a home run and three RBIs for the Giants. Rafael Devers is 8 for 38 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .256 batting average, 4.44 ERA, outscored by two runs

Giants: 5-5, .258 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Dietrich Enns: 15-Day IL (foot), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yaramil Hiraldo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Westburg: 60-Day IL (ucl), Jackson Holliday: 10-Day IL (finger), Heston Kjerstad: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (groin), Andrew Kittredge: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Colin Selby: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Jose Butto: 15-Day IL (arm), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (hip), Joel Peguero: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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