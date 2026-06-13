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Henderson hits 100th career homer to help the Orioles beat the Padres

The Associated Press

June 13, 2026, 7:13 AM

The Baltimore Orioles logo is shown on the home dugout at Oriole Park at Camden Yards before a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)(AP/Terrance Williams)

BALTIMORE (AP) — Gunnar Henderson hit his 100th career home run in a three-hit night, Samuel Basallo also homered and the Baltimore Orioles beat the San Diego Padres 7-3 on Friday for their fifth straight victory.

Henderson’s 386-foot solo shot in the fourth inning moved him into a tie with Cal Ripken Jr. for homers by an Oriole before turning 25. Henderson trails Boog Powell (127), Manny Machado (121) and Eddie Murray (111).

Shane Baz (4-6) went five innings, allowing six hits and three runs (two earned). Anthony Nunez, Keegan Akin, Yennier Cano, and Andrew Kittredge limited the Padres to a hit in four scoreless innings of relief.

The O’s scored three runs in both the first and second innings, with Basallo’s two-run homer making it 3-1 in the first.

Jackson Holliday and Adley Rutschman each hit sacrifice flies, and Pete Alonso had a two-run single. Tyler O’Neill went 2 for 4.

For the Padres, Gavin Sheets had a first-inning two-run double and Fernando Tatis Jr. added an RBI single in the second. They were 4 for 14 with runners in scoring position, and left eight on base.

Griffin Canning (0-5) allowed six hits and seven runs in five innings, striking out six and walking five.

Up next

Orioles RHP Trey Gibson (1-1, 4.24 ERA) was set to start opposite Padres RHP Randy Vásquez (5-4, 3.63) on Saturday.

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