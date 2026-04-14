Orioles host the Diamondbacks on 3-game home win streak

The Baltimore Orioles will try to keep a three-game home win streak alive when they take on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona Diamondbacks (9-8, third in the NL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (9-7, first in the AL East)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (0-0); Orioles: Trevor Rogers (2-0, 1.89 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -149, Diamondbacks +124; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles will try to keep a three-game home win streak alive when they take on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Baltimore has gone 6-4 in home games and 9-7 overall. The Orioles have the fifth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.83.

Arizona is 9-8 overall and 4-6 on the road. The Diamondbacks are 6-3 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward leads the Orioles with a .333 batting average, and has 10 doubles, 10 walks and eight RBIs. Gunnar Henderson is 12 for 42 with five home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

Ketel Marte leads the Diamondbacks with four home runs while slugging .424. Ildemaro Vargas is 15 for 37 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .245 batting average, 3.51 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .231 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Yaramil Hiraldo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Mountcastle: 60-Day IL (foot fracture), Tyler O’Neill: 7-Day IL (illness), Adley Rutschman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Dietrich Enns: 15-Day IL (foot), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Westburg: 60-Day IL (ucl), Jackson Holliday: 10-Day IL (finger), Heston Kjerstad: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (groin), Andrew Kittredge: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Colin Selby: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Diamondbacks: Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (back), Carlos Santana: 10-Day IL (groin), Jordan Lawlar: 60-Day IL (wrist), Pavin Smith: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Locklear: 10-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Merrill Kelly: 15-Day IL (back), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.