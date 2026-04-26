Orioles and Red Sox play, winner secures 3-game series

The Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Boston Red Sox (10-17, fifth in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (13-14, third in the AL East)

Baltimore; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Connelly Early (1-1, 2.88 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Orioles: Kyle Bradish (1-2, 3.96 ERA, 1.76 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

LINE: Orioles -143, Red Sox +120; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Baltimore has a 13-14 record overall and a 7-7 record in home games. Orioles hitters have a collective .400 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the majors.

Boston is 10-17 overall and 5-9 on the road. The Red Sox have a 7-4 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams square off Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gunnar Henderson leads the Orioles with eight home runs while slugging .461. Taylor Ward is 12 for 38 with three doubles, a home run and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

Wilyer Abreu has a .297 batting average to lead the Red Sox, and has five doubles, a triple and four home runs. Marcelo Mayer is 8 for 30 with two RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .228 batting average, 5.09 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Red Sox: 4-6, .237 batting average, 4.30 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Orioles: Dean Kremer: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Dietrich Enns: 15-Day IL (foot), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Colin Selby: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Westburg: 60-Day IL (ucl), Yaramil Hiraldo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jackson Holliday: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Mountcastle: 60-Day IL (foot), Heston Kjerstad: 10-Day IL (hamstring)

Red Sox: Roman Anthony: day-to-day (back), Patrick Sandoval: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kutter Crawford: 15-Day IL (wrist), Justin Slaten: 15-Day IL (oblique), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (knee), Sonny Gray: 15-Day IL (leg), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.