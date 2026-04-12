Jackson and Henderson power the Orioles to a 6-2 win over Webb and the Giants

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jeremiah Jackson finished a triple short of the cycle, Gunnar Henderson homered and the Baltimore Orioles beat…

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jeremiah Jackson finished a triple short of the cycle, Gunnar Henderson homered and the Baltimore Orioles beat the San Francisco Giants 6-2 on Saturday night.

Colton Cowser had two hits and Coby Mayo drove in two runs for the Orioles, who have won four of five.

Grant Wolfram (1-0) pitched a scorelss inning for the win as five Baltimore relievers combined for 4 1/3 scoreless innings.

With the score tied 2-all in the fourth, Mayo’s fielder’s choice grounder scored Leody Tavares with the go-ahead run. Jackson followed with a double to score Mayo.

Jackson homered to left field against Caleb Kilian in the seventh and singled in the eighth.

Henderson gave the Orioles a 2-1 lead with a solo homer in the third, his sixth of the season.

Heliot Ramos had two hits and two RBIs for the Giants, who had won a season-high three straight. Logan Webb (1-2) allowed four runs and five hits over six innings.

Baltimore right-hander Chris Bassitt, roughed up for 10 runs in 6 1/3 innings over his first two starts, gave up two runs on seven hits in 4 2/3 innings while throwing 89 pitches.

Orioles cleanup hitter Pete Alonso went 0 for 3 with two strikeouts and a walk to drop his batting average to .167.

Before the game, Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman was placed on the 10-day injured list with left ankle inflammation. Baltimore designated hitter Ryan Mountcastle exited in the second inning with left foot pain after stumbling between first and second on a double.

Giants second baseman Luis Arraez left in the fifth with a bruised right wrist. He had been kicked in the hand by baserunner Dylan Beavers in the fourth.

Up next

Giants right-hander Adrian Houser (0-1, 3.97 ERA) faces Baltimore lefty Cade Povich (0-0, 3.18) in Sunday’s series finale.

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