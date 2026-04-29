Astros-Orioles game postponed and will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday

A game between the Houston Astros and the Baltimore Orioles was postponed Wednesday because of inclement weather and will be made up Thursday as part of a single-admission doubleheader.

BALTIMORE (AP) — A game between the Houston Astros and the Baltimore Orioles was postponed Wednesday because of inclement weather and will be made up Thursday as part of a single-admission doubleheader.

The teams will play at 12:35 p.m. Thursday as scheduled. The makeup game will begin approximately 30 minutes after the first game concludes.

With the tarp already on the field and rain expected to continue for the rest of the day, Wednesday’s game was called off about four hours prior to the scheduled first pitch.

It was the first postponement of the season for both teams.

Peter Lambert (1-1, 3.27 ERA), Wednesday’s scheduled starter, will pitch the opener for Houston. Fellow right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. (1-2, 6.75), who was on turn to pitch Thursday, will start the second game.

Baltimore did not immediately announce its pitching plans for the doubleheader. Baltimore was set to send right-hander Chris Bassitt (1-2, 6.75) on Wednesday and righty Brandon Young (2-0, 2.53) on Thursday.

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