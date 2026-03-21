Orioles option right-handed starter Dean Kremer to minors in surprise move

Baltimore’s Dean Kremer will open the season in the minors after he led he Orioles in wins, innings and strikeouts last year.

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Baltimore’s Dean Kremer will open the season in the minors after he led he Orioles in wins, innings and strikeouts last year.

The Orioles optioned Kremer to minor league camp on Saturday. The 30-year-old right-hander went 11-10 with a 4.19 ERA while striking out 142 batters over 171 2/3 innings last season.

The decision reflects the Orioles’ confidence that they’ve upgraded their rotation since last year, when they had a 4.60 ERA that ranked 26th in the majors. After winning the AL East in 2023 and returning to the playoffs in 2024, the Orioles slipped to 75-87.

Baltimore acquired Shane Baz from Tampa Bay and signed Chris Bassitt to a one-year, $18.5 million contract. Trevor Rogers emerged as an ace in the second half of last season and will start on opening day, and the Orioles also have Zach Eflin and Kyle Bradish returning from injuries that limited them to a combined 20 starts in 2025.

Kremer has a 41-40 record and 4.26 ERA in 126 career appearances, all for Baltimore.

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