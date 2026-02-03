Orioles pitcher Kyle Bradish and Astros catcher Yainer Diaz have salary arbitration hearings

Bradish asked for a raise from $2.35 million to $3.55 million and the Orioles argued for $2,875,000 in a hearing before Melinda Gordon, Chris Cameron and Steve Raymond.

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Bradish delivers to the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 8, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)(AP/Chris O'Meara) Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Bradish delivers to the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 8, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)(AP/Chris O'Meara) SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Starting pitcher Kyle Bradish went to salary arbitration with the Baltimore Orioles on Monday, and catcher Yainer Diaz had his hearing with the Houston Astros.

Bradish asked for a raise from $2.35 million to $3.55 million and the Orioles argued for $2,875,000 in a hearing before Melinda Gordon, Chris Cameron and Steve Raymond.

Eligible for arbitration for the first time, Diaz requested an increase from $805,600 to $4.5 million and the Astros proposed $3 million. His case was heard by John Stout, Robert Herman and Brian Keller.

Decisions are expected Tuesday, the first in salary arbitration this year.

A 29-year-old right-hander, Bradish returned to the Orioles on Aug. 26 following Tommy John surgery in June 2024, striking out 10 over six innings while allowing two runs in a loss to Boston. He went 1-1 with a 2.53 ERA in six starts, striking out 47 and walking 10 in 32 innings.

Bradish is 19-15 with a 3.47 ERA in four major league seasons with the Orioles and is on track to be eligible for free agency after the 2028 World Series.

Diaz, 27, hit .256 with 20 homers and 70 RBIs last year after batting .299 with 16 homers and 84 RBIs in 2024. He has a .279 average with 59 homers and 215 RBIs in four big league seasons, all with the Astros.

Ten additional players remain scheduled for hearings, which run through Feb. 13.

In the most prominent remaining case, two-time AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal asked for a record $32 million, while the Detroit Tigers offered the left-hander $19 million.

Decisions remain pending for Atlanta left-hander Dylan Lee ($2.2 million vs. $2 million) and Tampa Bay right-hander Edwin Uceta ($1,525,000 vs. $1.2 million).

