Orioles catcher Samuel Basallo exits spring training game after play at plate

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Baltimore Orioles catcher Samuel Basallo left a game Thursday because of right side abdominal discomfort after he made a sweeping tag for an out at the plate.

Basallo, whose $67 million, eight-year contract starts this season, took a relay throw and lunged to tag out Detroit’s Matt Vierling, who slid headfirst toward the plate while trying to score from first base on Hao-Yu Lee’s double to right-center.

There was no collision, but as Basallo reached and applied the tag his gloved left arm got tangled with Vierling’s left arm while the runner tried to reach for the plate while sliding to the outside.

Orioles manager Craig Albernaz later told reporters that Basallo’s exit was “completely precautionary” and that he doesn’t expect the catcher to need any further tests.

“It’s Feb. 26, saw his reaction, goes down,” Albernaz said after Baltimore’s 6-5 exhibition win over the Tigers. “To me, he could have stayed in the game, but that was me being the voice of reason to get him out of there and make sure everything was fine.”

Vierling was on his stomach when his body got twisted away from the plate. Basallo appeared to land hard on his stomach, immediately grimacing in pain and reaching for his stomach while rolling over onto his back. That was the second out of the third inning, and Basallo exited after an athletic trainer checked on him for several minutes.

The 21-year-old Basallo made his big league debut last Aug. 17, less than a week before reaching the big deal with the Orioles that was the richest ever for a pre-arbitration catcher. That contract includes a team option for 2034.

Basallo hit .165 with four homers and 15 RBIs in his 31 games last season, and is expected get a lot of games at catcher even though the Orioles also have Adley Rutschman. Basallo also could be the designated hitter and maybe play first base.

