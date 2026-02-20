Orioles 3rd baseman Jordan Westburg will be out at least through April with an elbow injury

Baltimore Orioles third baseman Jordan Westburg has a partial ligament tear in his right elbow and will be sidelined at least through April.

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Baltimore Orioles third baseman Jordan Westburg has a partial ligament tear in his right elbow and will be sidelined at least through April, general manager Mike Elias said Friday.

Westburg already had been unable to take part in spring training after injuring his right oblique during the offseason. Elias said the 27-year-old was getting a platelet injection Friday to treat the ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing elbow. A timeline for a return will be determined after April.

Westburg hit .265 with 17 homers and 41 RBs in 85 games last season, missing time with a left hamstring strain and a right ankle sprain. He hit .265 with 18 homers and 63 RBIs in 107 games in 2024, when he appeared in the All-Star Game two weeks before sustaining a broken right hand when getting hit by a pitch. Westburg missed nearly two months.

The elbow injury to Westburg means the Orioles will begin the season without two starting infielders. Second baseman Jackson Holliday is recovering from a broken hamate bone in his right hand. The 22-year-old is expected to be playing by mid-April.

