Kyle Bradich beats Orioles, Yainer Diaz defeats Astros in first arbitration decisions this year

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Starting pitcher Kyle Bradish beat the Baltimore Orioles and catcher Yainer Diaz defeated the Houston Astros on Tuesday in baseball’s first salary arbitration decisions this year.

Bradish got a raise from $2.35 million to $3.55 million instead of the Orioles’ offer of $2,875,000, and Diaz received an increase from $805,600 to $4.5 million instead of the Astros’ $3 million proposal.

Melinda Gordon, Chris Cameron and Steve Raymond made the Bradish decision, and John Stout, Robert Herman and Brian Keller ruled on Diaz. Both cases were argued Monday.

A 29-year-old right-hander, Bradish returned to the Orioles on Aug. 26 following Tommy John surgery in June 2024, striking out 10 over six innings while allowing two runs in a loss to Boston. He went 1-1 with a 2.53 ERA in six starts, striking out 47 and walking 10 in 32 innings.

Bradish is 19-15 with a 3.47 ERA in four major league seasons with the Orioles and is on track to be eligible for free agency after the 2028 World Series.

Diaz, 27, hit .256 with 20 homers and 70 RBIs last year after batting .299 with 16 homers and 84 RBIs in 2024. He has a .279 average with 59 homers and 215 RBIs in four big league seasons, all with the Astros.

Left-hander Eric Lauer argued his case with the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday, asking for $5.75 million instead of the team’s $4.4 million offer. The decision by arbitrators Scott Buchheit, Howard Edelman and John Woods will be withheld until later cases are ruled on.

Lauer was 9-2 with a 3.18 ERA in 15 starts and 13 relief appearances last year, striking out 102 and walking 26 in 104 2/3 innings. He spent much of 2024 with Houston’s Triple-A Sugar Land team, then signed that August with South Korea’s Kia Tigers.

Lauer, 30, is 45-39 with a 4.13 ERA over seven seasons with San Diego (2018-19), Milwaukee (2020-23) and Toronto. He is on track to be eligible for free agency after this year’s World Series.

He had a $2.3 million salary in 2025.

Eight additional players remain scheduled for hearings, which run through Feb. 13.

In the most prominent remaining case, two-time AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal asked for a record $32 million, while the Detroit Tigers offered the left-hander $19 million.

Decisions remain pending for Atlanta left-hander Dylan Lee ($2.2 million vs. $2 million) and Tampa Bay right-hander Edwin Uceta ($1,525,000 vs. $1.2 million).

