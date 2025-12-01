Helsley, Orioles finalize $28 million, 2-year deal that gives reliever option for 2027

Ryan Helsley and the Baltimore Orioles finalized a $28 million, two-year contract on Monday, a deal that includes a player option for 2027.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Reliever Ryan Helsley and the Baltimore Orioles finalized a $28 million, two-year contract on Monday, a deal that includes a player option for 2027.

Helsley gets a $14 million salary next year and has a $14 million player option for 2027. If traded, the two-time All-Star would receive a $500,000 assignment bonus from the acquiring team.

Helsley and the team had agreed to terms over the weekend, pending a physical.

Orioles closer Félix Bautista is expected to miss much of next season following surgery in August to repair a torn rotator cuff and torn labrum.

Now 31, Helsley became one of baseball’s best relievers while spending his first six-plus seasons with St. Louis, making the All-Star team in 2022 and 2024. The right-hander went 3-1 with a 3.00 ERA and 21 saves in 26 chances this year before he was traded by the Cardinals to the Mets on July 30.

Helsley struggled in New York, going 0-3 with a 7.20 ERA in 22 appearances. He allowed four homers and 16 earned runs in 20 innings and was 0 for 4 in save chances.

Baltimore has been active as it looks to bounce back from a last-place finish in the AL East. The Orioles won the division in 2023 and made the playoffs as a wild card in 2024.

Outfielder Taylor Ward was acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Angels on Nov. 18. Bautista agreed to a $2.25 million, one-year contract on Nov. 21, avoiding arbitration.

Helsley had his best season in 2024, finishing with a 2.04 ERA and a major league-best 49 saves. He also struck out 79 in 66 1/3 innings.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.