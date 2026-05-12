Orioles head groundskeeper Nicole Sherry leaving after 20 years

When she took the job in Baltimore, Nicole Sherry became the second female head groundskeeper for a major league team. Sherry will help groom the mound for the last time Tuesday night.

Baltimore Orioles head groundskeeper Nicole Sherry looks on prior to a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Milwaukee Brewers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Monday, April 11, 2022, In Baltimore. The Orioles won 2-1. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(AP/Julio Cortez) Baltimore Orioles head groundskeeper Nicole Sherry looks on prior to a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Milwaukee Brewers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Monday, April 11, 2022, In Baltimore. The Orioles won 2-1. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(AP/Julio Cortez) BALTIMORE (AP) — Orioles head groundskeeper Nicole Sherry is leaving after 20 years at Camden Yards, the team confirmed on Monday.

When she took the job in Baltimore, Sherry became the second female head groundskeeper for a major league team.

Since assuming the role, Sherry kept the field at Camden Yards in pristine condition. On Monday night, she held the hose for her crew as they watered down the infield.

Sherry will help groom the mound for the last time Tuesday night before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch prior to Baltimore’s game against the New York Yankees.

On Wednesday, Sherry joins the Maryland Department of Agriculture as assistant secretary of Plant Industries and Pest Management.

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