Left-hander Dietrich Enns stays with Orioles for 1-year deal worth $2,625,000

BALTIMORE (AP) — Left-hander Dietrich Enns and the Baltimore Orioles agreed Monday to a one-year contract guaranteeing $2,625,000.

Enns gets a $2.5 million salary for 2026 and the deal includes a $3.5 million team option for 2027 with a $125,000 buyout. Enns has the right to become a free agent at the end of the contract.

Baltimore had a $3 million option for 2026 as part of the contract he signed for 2025, which included a $1.25 million salary while in the major leagues and a $210,000 salary while in the minors. He could have become a free agent had the option been declined.

Enns, 34. made his major league debut with Minnesota in 2017 and pitched for Toronto in 2021. He played for the Seibu Lions in Japan’s Pacific League in 2022 and ’23 and for the LG Twins in South Korea in 2024. He then signed a minor league contract in January with Detroit that called for a $1.25 million salary while in the major leagues and a $210,000 salary while in the minors. He could have become a free agent had the option been declined.

He was brought up by the Tigers on June 26 and traded to the Orioles on July 31. Enns went 3-3 with a 4.08 ERA in three starts and 21 relief appearances.

Baltimore also agreed to a minor league contract with right-hander Jean Carlos Henriquez.

