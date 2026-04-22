Royals snap 8-game losing streak as Garcia scores on wild pitch for 6-5 win over Orioles

Maikel Garcia raced home on a game-ending wild pitch as the Kansas City Royals rallied for a 6-5 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night, snapping an eight-game losing streak.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Maikel Garcia raced home on a game-ending wild pitch as the Kansas City Royals rallied for a 6-5 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night, snapping an eight-game losing streak.

After Garcia and Bobby Witt Jr., drew walks to lead off the ninth, Vinnie Pasquantino struck out with runners advancing to second and third on Ryan Helsley’s (0-2) wild pitch.

With Salvador Perez at-bat, Helsley uncorked his second wild pitch, a slider in the dirt blocked by catcher Adley Rutschman, as Garcia sped past with the winning run.

Lucas Erceg (1-1) worked around a leadoff ninth-inning walk for Kansas City’s first relief win since April 7.

Royals relievers suffered six losses during the losing streak while allowing six home runs and posting a 7.71 ERA.

After the Orioles took a 5-4 lead in the top of the eighth on Rutschman’s first homer of the year, Michael Massey led off the bottom of the inning with his first homer, snapping reliever Rico Garcia’s hitless-innings streak at 11.

Rutschman had two hits in his return from the injured list after missing ten games with left ankle inflammation.

The Orioles took a 3-0 lead in the second inning when Coby Mayo curled a 439-foot home run around the left field foul pole.

Kyle Isbel doubled twice among his three hits, snapping a 13 at-bat hitless streak, and the Royals hit three sacrifice flies to take a 4-3 lead into the eighth.

Kris Bubic allowed three runs on five hits and three walks, striking out three in six innings.

In 6 1/3 innings, Shane Baz allowed four runs on eight hits and two walks with four strikeouts.

Pete Alonso had two of Baltimore’s eight hits.

The Orioles have lost six of eight.

Up next

Orioles RHP Chris Bassitt (0-2, 6.19 ERA) opposes Royals RHP Michael Wacha (2-0, 1.00) in Wednesday afternoon’s series finale.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.