Kittredge’s $9 million option exercised by Orioles, who decline Mateo’s $5.5 million option

BALTIMORE (AP) — Right-hander Andrew Kittredge’s $9 million option was exercised Thursday by the Baltimore Orioles, who declined Jorge Mateo’s $5.5 million option and allowed the infielder/outfielder to become a free agent.

Baltimore also agreed to a $2.1 million, one-year deal with free agent outfielder Leody Taveras.

Kittredge, a 35-year-old right-hander, was reacquired from the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday for cash.

Kittredge agreed in January to a $10 million, one-year contract that includes a the team option with a $1 million buyout. He went 4-3 with five saves and a 3.40 ERA for the Orioles and Cubs, who obtained him on July 31 for minor league shortstop Wilfri De La Cruz.

Mateo earned $3.55 million this year. The 30-year-old hit .177 with one homer and three RBIs in 42 games, sidelined between June 6 and Sept. 5 by left elbow inflammation.

The 27-year-old Taveras hit .205 in 58 games last season for Texas and Seattle.

Baltimore designated right-hander Carson Ragsdale and left-hander Josh Walker for assignment, and outfielders Dylan Carlson and Daniel Johnson cleared waivers and elected free agency in lieu of accepting assignment to Triple-A Norfolk. The Orioles selected the contract of right-hander Anthony Nunez from Norfolk.

Left-hander José Castillo was claimed off waivers by the New York Mets, and Baltimore claimed outfielder Pedro León off waivers from the Houston Astros.

Right-hander Shawn Dubin cleared waivers, was assigned to Norfolk and is now a minor league free agent. The Orioles have 40 players on their 40-man roster.

