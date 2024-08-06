Live Radio
Home » Baltimore Orioles » MLB Longest Losing Streaks

MLB Longest Losing Streaks

The Associated Press

August 6, 2024, 12:21 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Since 1900

23 games — 1961 Philadelphia Phillies, July 29-Aug. 20.

21 — 1988 Baltimore Orioles, April 4-29.

21 — 2024 Chicago White Sox, July 10-Aug. 4.

20 — 1969 Montreal Expos, May 13-June 7.

20 — 1943 Philadelphia Athletics, Aug. 7-24.

20 — 1916 Philadelphia Athletics, July 21-Aug. 8.

20 — 1906 Boston Americans, May 1-24.

19 — 2021 Baltimore Orioles, Aug. 3-24.

19 — 2005 Kansas City Royals, July 28-Aug. 19.

19 — 1975 Detroit Tigers, July 29-Aug 15.

19 — 1914 Cincinnati Reds, Sept. 5-23.

19 — 1906 Boston Beaneaters, May 17-June 18.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up