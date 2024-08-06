MLB Longest Losing Streaks

Since 1900 23 games — 1961 Philadelphia Phillies, July 29-Aug. 20. 21 — 1988 Baltimore Orioles, April 4-29. 21 —…

Since 1900

23 games — 1961 Philadelphia Phillies, July 29-Aug. 20.

21 — 1988 Baltimore Orioles, April 4-29.

21 — 2024 Chicago White Sox, July 10-Aug. 4.

20 — 1969 Montreal Expos, May 13-June 7.

20 — 1943 Philadelphia Athletics, Aug. 7-24.

20 — 1916 Philadelphia Athletics, July 21-Aug. 8.

20 — 1906 Boston Americans, May 1-24.

19 — 2021 Baltimore Orioles, Aug. 3-24.

19 — 2005 Kansas City Royals, July 28-Aug. 19.

19 — 1975 Detroit Tigers, July 29-Aug 15.

19 — 1914 Cincinnati Reds, Sept. 5-23.

19 — 1906 Boston Beaneaters, May 17-June 18.

