Tigers-Orioles game postponed by rain, teams will play a split doubleheader Saturday

DETROIT (AP) — The game between the Detroit Tigers and Baltimore Orioles was postponed by rain on Friday and will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday.

The Tigers announced the postponement at 5 p.m., less than two hours before the scheduled first pitch.

The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Saturday. The regularly scheduled game will start at 1:10 p.m. and the make-up game will begin at 6:10 p.m.

RHP Casey Mize (3-1, 2.22) is scheduled to start Saturday’s first game for the Tigers against RHP Brandon Young (0-0, 6.75). Detroit has not named a starter for the nightcap, while RHP Charlie Morton (0-5, 10.89) will start for Baltimore.

