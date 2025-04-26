Greene’s 3-run homer off Morton helps Tigers sweep doubleheader from Orioles 4-3 and 6-2

DETROIT (AP) — Riley Greene hit a three-run homer in the second game that helped sent Charlie Morton to his…

DETROIT (AP) — Riley Greene hit a three-run homer in the second game that helped sent Charlie Morton to his sixth straight loss, and the Detroit Tigers swept a doubleheader from the Baltimore Orioles 4-3 and 6-2 on Saturday.

After Gunnar Henderson’s RBI double off Keider Montero put Baltimore ahead in the third, but left fielder Zach McKinstry prevented a second run by throwing out Cedric Mullins at the plate.

Greene hit his fourth homer of the season in the bottom half on a fastball from Morton (0-6), who replaced Keegan Akin in the second and allowed three runs, three hits and five walks in 3 2/3 innings. Morton leads the major leagues in losses.

Detroit is 7-2 on its homestand.

Baltimore has lost five of six and dropped to 1-4 on its trip.

Ramón Laureano nearly tied the game in the sixth, but McKinstry made a running catch in left to prevent a two-run double and hold Laureano to a sacrifice fly.

Spencer Torkelson, who homered in the first game, made it 5-2 with a two-run double in a three-run seventh that included McKinstry’s RBI double off Grant Wolfram.

Akin made his first start since May 31, 2023, and faced six batters.

Key moment

With the Tigers up 3-2 in the sixth and a runner on second, Ryan Mountcastle hit a grounder back to the mound. Brant Hurter fielded it cleanly, but threw wildly to first but Torkelson lunged into foul territory to make the catch while keeping a foot on the bag.

Key stat

Wolfram, a 28-year-old left-hander from Holland, Michigan, made his big league debut with two outs in the seventh and became the first player from Division II Davenport University to reach the majors. He walked Andy Ibáñez, gave up McKinstry’s double and retired Tomás Nido on a groundout.

Up next

Tigers ace LHP Tarik Skubal (2-2, 2.83) and Orioles RHP Dean Kremer (2-3, 6.84) start Sunday’s series finale.

