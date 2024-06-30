Live Radio
Rangers aim to stop 6-game losing streak, play the Orioles

The Associated Press

June 30, 2024, 4:01 AM

Texas Rangers (37-46, third in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (53-30, first in the AL East)

Baltimore; Sunday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Andrew Heaney (2-9, 4.17 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 75 strikeouts); Orioles: Cole Irvin (6-4, 3.74 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orioles -161, Rangers +135; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers are looking to end a six-game losing streak with a win against the Baltimore Orioles.

Baltimore has a 29-16 record at home and a 53-30 record overall. Orioles hitters have a collective .464 slugging percentage to lead the majors.

Texas is 37-46 overall and 17-27 on the road. The Rangers have a 27-14 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Sunday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gunnar Henderson leads Baltimore with 26 home runs while slugging .612. Anthony Santander is 10-for-41 with four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Adolis Garcia leads Texas with 16 home runs while slugging .422. Nate Lowe is 11-for-36 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .295 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Rangers: 4-6, .234 batting average, 4.01 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Orioles: Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (ucl sprain), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 15-Day IL (tricep), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Corey Seager: day-to-day (wrist), Cole Winn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Carter: 10-Day IL (lumbar), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (back), Austin Pruitt: 60-Day IL (knee), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Joshua Jung: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

