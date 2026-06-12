Padres face the Orioles looking to stop road skid

Baltimore is 33-37 overall and 21-17 in home games. The Orioles have a 27-7 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

San Diego Padres (35-32, second in the NL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (33-37, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Griffin Canning (0-4, 6.34 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Orioles: Shane Baz (3-6, 4.09 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

LINE: Orioles -142, Padres +119; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres travel to the Baltimore Orioles looking to end a five-game road slide.

Baltimore is 33-37 overall and 21-17 in home games. The Orioles have a 27-7 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

San Diego has a 16-13 record in road games and a 35-32 record overall. The Padres have a 13-7 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has 12 doubles and 15 home runs while hitting .243 for the Orioles. Coby Mayo is 7 for 38 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado has eight doubles, 11 home runs and 34 RBIs for the Padres. Freddy Fermin is 5 for 28 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .254 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Padres: 3-7, .214 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Cade Povich: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yaramil Hiraldo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Beavers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Chris Bassitt: 15-Day IL (back), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Colin Selby: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Helsley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Westburg: 60-Day IL (ucl), Ryan Mountcastle: 60-Day IL (foot)

Padres: Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (toe), Miguel Andujar: day-to-day (hamstring), Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (arm), Jake Cronenworth: 7-Day IL (concussion), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jeremiah Estrada: 15-Day IL (knee), Ramon Laureano: 60-Day IL (hip), Nick Pivetta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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