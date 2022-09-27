Orioles waste 4 homers in 13-9 loss to slumping Red Sox

Baltimore wasted four homers, including two more by Anthony Santander, in a 13-9 loss to Triston Casas and the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night, hurting the Orioles' chances of earning an AL wild card.

Orioles_Red_Sox_Baseball_53419 Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers (11) is forced out at second base as Baltimore Orioles' Rougned Odor throws to first base on the single by Xander Bogaerts during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Boston. Odor made a throwing error on the play. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer Orioles_Red_Sox_Baseball_60722 Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers, right, scratches his head as Baltimore Orioles' Austin Hays (21) stands on third base after hitting an RBI triple during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Boston. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer Orioles_Red_Sox_Baseball_85902 Baltimore Orioles' Anthony Santander rounds the bases on his two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Boston. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer Orioles_Red_Sox_Baseball_64224 Baltimore Orioles' Anthony Santander (25) celebrates his two-run home run in front of Boston Red Sox's Connor Wong during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Boston. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer Orioles_Red_Sox_Baseball_76814 Baltimore Orioles' Anthony Santander (25) rounds the bases on is two-run home run in front of Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Boston. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer Orioles_Red_Sox_Baseball_90182 Baltimore Orioles' Rougned Odor (12) is forced out at second base as Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts, top, turns the double play on Austin Hays to end the baseball game in the ninth inning, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Boston. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer Orioles_Red_Sox_Baseball_44582 Baltimore Orioles' Anthony Santander stands in front of the scoreboard during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Boston. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Adley Rutschman and Ramón Urías also went deep, but Baltimore (80-74) lost for the third time in four games. The Orioles were 3 1/2 back of Seattle for the third AL wild card heading into the day.

Casas hit a two-run homer for Boston, which had dropped six in a row. Tommy Pham had three RBIs, and Rafael Devers hit a two-run single.

The Red Sox scored six runs in the third and five more in the fourth, taking advantage of a series of blunders by the Orioles.

Two of the Boston runs scored on bases-loaded walks by Connor Wong and Xander Bogaerts, and another came home when Rob Refsnyder was hit by a pitch with the bases jammed. Second baseman Rougned Odor committed two errors in the fourth, right after the Orioles scored five in the top half to tie it at 8.

