Update on the latest sports

UNDATED (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks were a team that no one wanted to face in the NBA playoffs. They continue to back up that notion.

Trae Young scored 25 of his 35 points while the Hawks dominated the first half to take Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series, 128-124 at Philadelphia.

The Hawks made 14 of their first 18 shots from the floor, scored 17 straight points in the first half and led by 20 at intermission. The 76ers pulled within three with 1:01 left, but Bogdan Bogdanovic followed with a 3-pointer to seal it.

Bogdanovic and John Collins each scored 21 points for Atlanta.

Joel Embiid had 39 points for the 76ers after missing their previous playoff game with torn cartilage in his right knee.

Game 2 is Tuesday in Philadelphia.

Meanwhile, someone finally won a home game in the Clippers-Mavericks first-round series, and it came at the right time.

The Clippers have advanced to the Western Conference semifinals with a 126-115 win over the Mavericks in Game 7. It was the first series in NBA history in which the road team won the first six games.

Kawhi (kah-WY’) Leonard scored 28 points and Marcus Morris added 23 as the Clippers were able to do what the defending champion Lakers could not. Paul George added 22 points, 10 assists and six rebounds for the Clippers, whose backups outscored the Dallas reserves, 27-6.

Luka Doncic (DAHN’-chich) had 46 points, 14 assists and seven rebounds to lead the fifth-seeded Mavs, who have yet to win a playoff series since capturing the NBA championship in 2011.

The Jazz will take on the Clippers in the next round.

NBA-NETS-HARDEN

Harden to miss Game 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn Nets All-Star guard James Harden will miss Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Monday night because of right hamstring tightness.

Harden left Saturday’s 115-107 victory over Milwaukee in Game 1 after just 43 seconds because of an injury that troubled him during the latter part of the regular season. He missed 18 straight and 20 of 21 games late in the season.

Coach Steve Nash said Harden’s recent troubles with the injury made his availability for later in the series hard to predict.

NHL PLAYOFFS-SCHEDULE

Knights square series…Habs down Jets

UNDATED (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights look like a different team since dropping the first two games of their Stanley Cup second-round series by a combined 10-3 margin.

The Golden Knights have knotted the series at two games apiece by drubbing the Avalanche, 5-1.

Jonathan Marchessault (MAHR-sheh-soh) sparked the offense with his fourth career hat trick two days after his tying goal late in the third period of Game 3.

Max Pacioretty (pash-ah-REH’-tee) and Patrick Brown also scored, while Marc-Andre Fleury turned back 17 shots.

Brandon Saad (sahd) had the only goal for the Avalanche, who had an early 1-0 lead. Philipp Grubauer stopped 30 shots after coming into the game with a .941 save percentage in the postseason.

Game 5 is Tuesday in Denver.

Meanwhile, the Canadiens have a three-games-to-none lead in the second round after Joel Armia (yoh-EHL’ ahr-MEE’-uh) provided two goals and an assist in a 5-1 win over the Jets.

Carey Price stopped 26 shots and blanked Winnipeg until Adam Lowry made it 3-1 late in the second period.

Corey Perry, Artturi Lehkonen (ahr-TOOR’-ee LEH’-koh-nehn) and Nick Suzuki also scored for the Habs, who haven’t trailed in a game since losing Game 4 against Toronto.

Montreal will go for the sweep at home on Monday.

NHL-BORDER CROSSING

Canada opens border to US NHL teams

UNDATED (AP) — The NHL has received an exemption from Canadian health officials to allow cross-border travel for teams starting in the semifinal round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The ruling means the West Division playoff champion will be allowed into Canada to play the North Division winner.

Teams will be required to stay in a bubble and be tested daily for COVID-19, similar to the tight restrictions that allowed the NHL to complete its playoffs in two hub cities last year. Teams will be assigned designated hotels and have no interaction with the public.

NFL-TITANS-JONES

Titans agree to deal with Falcons for Julio Jones

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Titans have agreed to a deal that brings seven-time Pro Bowl receiver Julio Jones to Tennessee.

Pending a physical, the Titans will acquire Jones from the Falcons for a second-round pick in next year’s NFL draft and a fourth-rounder in 2023.

Jones will join running back Derrick Henry and wide receiver A.J. Brown on an offense that ranked fourth in scoring in 2020.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Fried leads Braves past Dodgers

UNDATED (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have won a series against the team that knocked them out in last year’s NLCS.

Max Fried (freed) outpitched Trevor Bauer in the Braves’ 4-2 victory over the Dodgers. Fried allowed one run and six hits in six innings, walking none for the first time in nine starts. He threw 65 of 92 pitches for strikes.

Bauer was reached for three runs and six hits in six innings, including RBI doubles by Abraham Almonte and Ozzie Albies.

Ender Inciarte (EHN’-dur ihn-see-AHR’-tay) had a hit and drove in two for the Braves.

Albert Pujols (POO’-hohlz) hit his 671st home run and had two hits and two RBIs for the Dodgers.

Elsewhere around the majors:

— Marcus Stroman hit an RBI double and gave up an unearned run and four hits in 6 2/3 innings to pitch the Mets past the Padres, 6-2. Dom Smith hit a solo shot and James McCann added a two-run blast in New York’s eighth win in 11 games.

— Patrick Wisdom homered twice and drove in three in helping the Cubs beat the Giants, 4-3 and avoid a four-game sweep. Wisdom has seven home runs in 13 games this season.

— J.T. Realmuto (ree-al-MOO’-toh) hit his 100th career homer, a three-run drive in the Phillies’ 12-6 win over the Nationals. Washington pitcher Austin Voth suffered a broken nose when he was hit trying to bunt, plate umpire Brian O’Nora was forced to leave after being struck in the mask by a foul tip and stadium workers using tractors scrambled to hoist the protective netting behind home plate after it suddenly collapsed.

— Jesse Winker belted a tiebreaking home run off Alex Reyes in the ninth inning for his second three-homer game this season, carrying the Reds to an 8-7 victory and their first four-game sweep of the Cardinals in 21 years. Winker had six RBIs, hitting a two-run homer in the first, a three-run homer in the second off John Gant and the go-ahead drive.

— Corbin Burnes struck out a career-high 13 in seven innings of the Brewers’ 2-0 shutout of the Diamondbacks. Daniel Robertson and Tyrone Taylor homered as the Brewers completed a four-game sweep while dealing Arizona its team-record 17th consecutive road loss.

— Sandy Alcantara (al-KAN’-tah-rah) cruised through eight innings and the Marlins’ longest losing streak in six years has ended at eight games with a 3-1 decision over the Pirates. Jesus Aguilar hit a long solo home run and added a sacrifice fly to back Alcantara, who limited Pittsburgh to one run and six hits while striking out six.

— Germán (hehr-MAHN’) Márquez pitched six effective innings and a beleaguered Rockies bullpen held on to beat the Athletics, 3-1 and avoid a three-game sweep. Raimel Tapia singled home a run for Colorado, which also scored on sacrifice flies by Brendan Rodgers and Dom Nuñez.

— Jose Altuve (al-TOO’-vay) led off the game with a homer and rookie Luis Garcia earned his fifth straight win as the astros doubled up the Blue Jays, 6-3. Chas McCormick also homered, Yuli Gurriel (YOO’-lee gur-ee-EHL’) had three hits and Alex Bregman scored twice as Houston won for the sixth time in eight games.

— Rookie Taylor Walls had a tiebreaking, two-run double in the eighth inning among a season-high three hits in the Rays’ 7-1 dumping of the Rangers. Austin Meadows laced a two-run single and Yandy Díaz connected for his first homer, a two-run shot in the ninth.

— Xander Bogaerts (BOH’-gahrts) hit a two-run single with two out in the 10th inning before the Red Sox completed their first three-game sweep in the Bronx since June 2011, 6-5 over the Yankees. Marwin González launched a tying homer in the seventh for Boston and made a slick defensive play at second base with a runner in scoring position for the final out.

— Tony La Russa moved past John McGraw into sole possession of second on baseball’s career manager wins list with the White Sox’s 3-0 shutout of the Tigers. Dylan Cease (sees) struck out 10 over seven innings and Tim Anderson had two hits and two RBIs in Chicago’s 10th win in 14 games.

— Cedric Mullins, Anthony Santander (sahn-tahn-DEHR’), Ryan Mountcastle, Ryan McKenna, Maikel (MY’-kehl) Franco and Ramon Urias (OO’-ree-uhs) each drove in at least two runs as the Orioles thrashed the Indians, 18-5. Santander led the way with three RBIs and Mullins extended his hit streak to nine straight at-bats before he was retired in the eighth inning.

— Minnesota first baseman Miguel Sanó (sah-NOH’) swooped in to catch a popped-up bunt and start a triple play, highlighting the Twins’ 2-1 win over the Royals. Sanó hit an RBI double in the third inning, then made the key defensive play in the bottom half.

— The Mariners picked up a 9-5 win over the Angels as Donovan Walton hit the go-ahead home run and Logan Gilbert struck out seven for his first major league win. Walton, J.P. Crawford and Kyle Seager drove in two runs apiece to back Gilbert, who allowed only two hits in his fifth career start.

MLB-NEWS

Longoria shelved by shoulder sprain

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Giants have placed Evan Longoria on the 10-day injured list with a left shoulder sprain that is expected to keep the third baseman on the shelf at least six weeks.

Longoria is hitting .280 with nine home runs and 30 RBIs. He was injured late in Saturday’s win over the Cubs, colliding with shortstop Brandon Crawford in the ninth inning as both players tried to field a ground ball.

Infielder Thairo Estrada was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento to take Longoria’s place on the roster.

In other major league news:

— The Orioles have placed John Means on the 10-day injured list with a left shoulder strain. Means was able to face just five batters before leaving Saturday’s start against Cleveland in the first inning.

— The White Sox have placed Billy Hamilton on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain and reinstated fellow outfielder Adam Engel from the IL.

— The Tigers have placed right-hander Michael Fulmer on the 10-day injured list with a right shoulder strain.

TENNIS-FRENCH OPEN

Gauff reaches French Open quarterfinals

PARIS (AP) — American teenager Coco Gauff served superbly to reach her first Grand Slam quarterfinal with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Ons Jabeur at the French Open.

The 17-year-old Gauff lost only nine points on her serve.

Gauff also had a quick match in the previous round. Jennifer Brady retired with an injured left foot after Gauff won the opening set.

Gauff will next face Barbora Krejcikova (kreh-jih-KOH’-vah). She also reached reached her first quarterfinal at a major by beating 2018 French Open runner-up Sloane Stephens, 6-2, 6-0.

PGA-MEMORIAL

Cantlay wins Memorial again

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Patrick Cantlay closed with a 1-under 71 and won the Memorial for the second time in three years by outlasting Collin Morikawa in a playoff.

Cantlay delivered a clutch birdie late in the round and a 12-foot par putt on the third extra hole for his fourth PGA victory. He was seemingly out of contention after he completed his third round on Saturday, falling six shots behind Jon Rahm. But Rahm had to withdraw due to a positive COVID-19 test after setting the 54-hole course scoring record.

LPGA-US WOMEN’S OPEN

Saso takes LPGA major

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Yuka Saso of the Philippines has captured the U.S. Women’s Open at Olympic, beating Nasa Hataoka with a birdie on third extra hole.

Saso recovered after dropping five shots to Hataoka in the final round. Saso fired a 73 on Sunday, good enough for her to pass third-round leader Lexi Thompson.

Saso overcame back-to-back double bogeys early in the round to make the playoff and become the first person from the Philippines to win a major golf championship.

Hataoka shot a 3-under 68, while Thompson carded a 4-over 75.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP

Ames wins as Herron falters

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Stephen Ames took advantage of Tim Herron’s collapse to win the Principal Charity Classic for his second PGA Tour Champions title.

Seven strokes behind Herron entering the round, Ames shot a 5-under 67 for a one-stroke victory over fellow Canadian Mike Weir.

Herron bogeyed three of the final five holes in a 76 that left him tied for third at 10 under.

NASCAR-SONOMA

Larson gets first Sonoma win

SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Larson beat teammate Chase Elliott in overtime at Sonoma Raceway to win his second consecutive Cup race as Hendrick Motorsports continues a month of dominance.

Larson had led just 11 laps in six previous combined races at Sonoma. He won all three stages Sunday and led a race-high 58 of the 92 laps.

Hendrick drivers have won four straight races dating to Alex Bowman’s May 16 victory. Larson’s win a week ago in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway made Rick Hendrick the winningest owner in NASCAR history.

Elliott finished second as Hendrick tied Carl Kiekhaefer in 1956 with four consecutive 1-2 finishes.

F1-AZERBAIJAN GP

Pérez wins Azerbaijan GP

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Sergio Pérez won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in a two-lap shootout after championship leader Max Verstappen crashed and Lewis Hamilton went off at the restart.

Verstappen was four laps away from a second consecutive victory when his Red Bull suddenly slammed hard into the wall with a puncture to his left rear tire.

Hamilton finished 15th and failed to score a point for the first time in 55 races.

