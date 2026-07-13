Today in History: July 13, Live Aid concerts

Today in History Today is Monday, July 13, the 194th day of 2026. There are 171 days left in the…

Today in History

Today is Monday, July 13, the 194th day of 2026. There are 171 days left in the year.

Today in History:

On July 13, 1985, the “Live Aid” benefit rock concerts were held simultaneously in London and Philadelphia, raising millions for famine relief in Ethiopia.

Also on this date:

In 1793, French politician, physician and journalist Jean-Paul Marat was assassinated by Charlotte Corday, who stabbed him to death in his bath.

In 1863, deadly rioting against the Civil War military draft erupted in New York City. (The insurrection was put down three days later.)

In 1923, a sign consisting of 50-foot-tall letters spelling out “HOLLYWOODLAND” was dedicated in the Hollywood Hills to promote a real estate subdivision (the last four letters were removed in 1949).

In 1930, the first FIFA World Cup began in Uruguay.

In 1960, John F. Kennedy won the Democratic presidential nomination on the first ballot at his party’s convention in Los Angeles.

In 1973, former presidential aide Alexander P. Butterfield revealed to Senate Watergate Committee staff members the existence of President Richard Nixon’s secret White House taping system.

In 1999, Angel Maturino Resendiz, suspected of being the “Railroad Killer” responsible for the deaths at least nine people, surrendered in El Paso, Texas. He was convicted of capital murder in a Texas court and executed in June 2006.

In 2013, a jury in Florida cleared neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman of all charges in the shooting of Trayvon Martin, an unarmed Black teenager whose killing unleashed furious debate over racial profiling, self-defense and equal justice.

In 2018, a grand jury indictment, sought by special counsel Robert Mueller, alleged that the Russian government was behind a sweeping conspiracy to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

In 2020, Washington’s NFL franchise dropped the “Redskins” name and logo amid pressure from sponsors; the move followed decades of criticism that the name and logo were offensive to Native Americans. (The team was eventually renamed the Commanders.)

Today’s Birthdays: Game show announcer Johnny Gilbert (TV: “Jeopardy!”) is 98. Author and Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka is 92. Actor Patrick Stewart is 86. Actor Harrison Ford is 84. Singer-guitarist Roger McGuinn (The Byrds) is 84. Rubik’s Cube inventor Erno Rubik is 82. Actor-comedian Cheech Marin is 80. Actor Daphne Maxwell Reid is 78. Actor Didi Conn is 75. Actor Gil Birmingham is 73. Singer Louise Mandrell is 72. Former boxing champion Michael Spinks is 70. Actor-director Cameron Crowe is 69. Comedian Tom Kenny is 64. Actor Ken Jeong is 57. Singer Deborah Cox is 52. Actor Aya Cash is 44. Former St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is 44. Actor Colton Haynes is 38. Actor Steven R. McQueen is 38. Soul singer Leon Bridges is 37. Actor Hayley Erin (TV: “General Hospital”) is 32.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.