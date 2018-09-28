202
Home » WTOP Awards » WTOP named News/Talk Station…

WTOP named News/Talk Station of the Year at 2018 NAB Marconi Radio Awards

By Nahal Amouzadeh September 28, 2018 6:42 am 09/28/2018 06:42am
7 Shares
WTOP was named News/Talk Station of the Year at the 29th annual National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Macroni Radio Awards in Orlando, Florida. (WTOP/Lisa Weiner)

WASHINGTON — WTOP was named News/Talk Station of the Year at the 29th annual National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Marconi Radio Awards in Orlando, Florida, Thursday night.

The NAB Marconi Radio Awards recognize radio’s “outstanding personalities and stations,” according to a news release from NAB.

WTOP General Manager and Senior Vice President Joel Oxley accepted the honor at the NAB Marconi Radio Awards Dinner and Show.

KSTP, based out of Minneapolis-St. Paul in Minnesota, won AC Station of the Year. KSTP is also owned by Hubbard Broadcasting.

Marconi finalists were selected by a task force of broadcasters. The winners were voted on by the NAB Marconi Radio Awards Selection Academy.

WTOP has won other major journalism awards in 2018, including the Crystal Heritage Award, the Chesapeake AP Broadcasters Award for Outstanding News Operation and the Edward R. Murrow Award for Overall Excellence.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Inside WTOP NAB Marconi Radio Awards national association of broadcasters WTOP Awards
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500