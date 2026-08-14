Bangladesh tighten grip of 1st test as Australia unravel in the field

DARWIN, Australia (AP) — A half-century for Mehidy Hasan Miraz helped guide Bangladesh to 417-8 at lunch on Day 3…

DARWIN, Australia (AP) — A half-century for Mehidy Hasan Miraz helped guide Bangladesh to 417-8 at lunch on Day 3 as it continued to dominate the series-opening cricket test against Australia.

Resuming Saturday at 351-6, Bangladesh added a further 66 runs in the morning session for the loss of two wickets as it lifted its lead over a battered and sloppy Australia to 219 runs.

At lunch, Mehidy was unbeaten on 65 from 152 balls, including a towering six off Cameron Green from the final ball of the session, to underline the tourists’ dominance in all facets of this test so far.

Taskin Ahmed was 12 not out at the break, sharing a handy 45-run partnership with Mehidy.

Josh Hazelwood claimed both wickets to fall on Saturday and has 4-86 in his return to test cricket from injury on what was another poor session for the hosts.

Dropped catches from Steve Smith, Green and Travis Head ensured yesterday’s brief rally in the field fizzled out and allowed Bangladesh to bat itself into an almost impregnable position.

Mehidy also shared a partnership of 46 with Hasan Mahmud (14) through Saturday morning before Hazlewood got his third wicket of the innings with a full and straight delivery that cannoned into the tailenders pads to be out leg before wicket.

Hazlewood also captured Taijul Islam, taken at gully by Green for 17.

Mehidy brought up his 50 shortly before lunch off 117 balls, with five boundaries.

On Thursday’s opening day Bangladesh dismissed Australia for 198 in 53 overs, after the hosts had won the toss and batted.

The two-test “Top End” series starts a heavy 12-month schedule for the Australians that will feature 20 test matches, including tours to South Africa, India and England.

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