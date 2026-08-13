Tanzid’s 74 lifts Bangladesh to 181-2 at lunch on Day 2 of 1st cricket test against Australia

DARWIN, Australia (AP) — Tanzid Hasan scored an unbeaten 74 and shared partnerships of 102 with Mominul Haque (49) and…

DARWIN, Australia (AP) — Tanzid Hasan scored an unbeaten 74 and shared partnerships of 102 with Mominul Haque (49) and 43 with skipper Najmul Hossain Shanton (28) to guide Bangladesh to 181-2 at lunch on Day 2 of the series-opening cricket test against Australia.

Bangladesh resumed Friday at 96-1, 102 behind on the first innings after dismissing Australia for 198 in 53 overs, and added 85 runs in the morning session for the loss of just one wicket against Australia’s experienced attack.

Tanzid’s 144-ball innings contained six boundaries and a six, and he raced to his maiden test half-century in just his second match in cricket’s longest format.

Shanto faced 40 balls for his unbeaten 28, including three boundaries, after joining Tanzid with the total at 138-2.

Mominul faced 95 balls and hit eight boundaries and was potentially one shot from his 29th test half century when he slashed at a delivery from Josh Hazlewood and was caught behind, ending his century stand with Tanzid.

The Bangladesh bowlers overshadowed the reunion of Australia’s so-called Big Four — pacemen Pat Cummins,Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc and veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon — on Day 1, with Hasan Mahmud taking a career-best 6-55 in his country’s first test match on Australian soil since 2003.

The Bangladesh batters have followed suit, frustrating Australia’s bowlers in the warm, tropical conditions of far north Australia.

The two-test “Top End” series starts a heavy 12-month schedule for the Australians that will feature 20 test matches, including tours to South Africa, India and England.

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