Australian golf mourns as 18-year-old rookie Jessica Bang dies in Thailand

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Rookie professional golfer Jessica Bang of Australia died in a hospital in Thailand on Thursday at…

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Rookie professional golfer Jessica Bang of Australia died in a hospital in Thailand on Thursday at the age of 18, the WPGA Tour of Australasia said.

Bang collapsed on Aug. 1 as she was preparing in Thailand for a tournament and was transported to a hospital in Bangkok, where she underwent emergency brain surgery.

The “Australian golf community is deeply saddened by the passing of young tour member Jessica Bang in Thailand,” the WPGA Tour of Australasia said in a statement. “Jessica was an outstanding young talent who made a significant impression in her short time on the tour.”

Bang earned her place on the tour through qualifying school at the end of last year, and won the Women’s New South Wales Open Regional Qualifying Event in February in just her fifth professional start.

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