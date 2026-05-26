Inglis to lead Australia in ODI series against Pakistan after Marsh ankle jury

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Josh Inglis has replaced injured Mitchell Marsh as Australian captain for a three-match ODI series against Pakistan,…

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Josh Inglis has replaced injured Mitchell Marsh as Australian captain for a three-match ODI series against Pakistan, Cricket Australia said Tuesday.

Marsh suffered an ankle injury while playing in the Indian Premier League and has returned home after missing Lucknow Super Giants’ final game. He will undergo further assessment and treatment in Perth.

Australia’s regular 50-over skipper Pat Cummins and vice-captain Travis Head are already absent from the ODI series, beginning in Rawalpindi on Saturday, due to IPL playoffs.

Lahore will host the remaining two games on June 2 and 4.

Wicketkeeper-batter Inglis led Australia in November 2024, also against Pakistan, when many first-choice players were absent.

Australia will go on a white-ball tour of Bangladesh after playing in Pakistan. Pacers Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc will miss both tours.

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