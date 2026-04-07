Masters week is here and all but Asia takes a break

Augusta National Golf Club MASTERS TOURNAMENT Site: Augusta, Georgia. Course: Augusta National GC. Yardage: 7,565. Par: 72. Prize money: TBA…

Augusta National Golf Club

MASTERS TOURNAMENT

Site: Augusta, Georgia.

Course: Augusta National GC. Yardage: 7,565. Par: 72.

Prize money: TBA ($21 million in 2025). Winner’s share: TBA ($4.2 million in 2025).

Television: Thursday-Friday, 1-3 p.m. (Prime Video), 3-7:30 p.m. (ESPN); Saturday-Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. (Paramount+), 2-7 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Rory McIlroy.

Last year: Rory McIlroy defeated Justin Rose on the first playoff hole and won the Masters on his 17th try to become the sixth player with the career Grand Slam.

Notes: Rory McIlroy tries to become only the fourth back-to-back winner of the Masters, joining Tiger Woods, Nick Faldo and Jack Nicklaus. … Tiger is missing the Masters for the second straight year. He is stepping away after his March 27 arrest in Florida on suspicion of driving under the influence after he was involved in a car crash. … Five of the last six champions had won at least twice in the months leading up to the Masters. The exception was Hideki Matsuyama in 2021. … Among 22 players playing the Masters for the first time are three from the top 20 in the world — Chris Gotterup, Ben Griffin and Jacob Bridgeman. … McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler are playing after three-week breaks. The last player who had three weeks off before winning the Masters was Adam Scott in 2013. … The field includes a record eight players from Nordic countries. … This is the first Masters since 1994 that doesn’t include Woods and Phil Mickelson.

Next major: PGA Championship on May 14-17 at Aronimink.

Online: https://www.masters.com/index.html

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PGA Tour

Last week: J.J. Spaun won the Valero Texas Open.

Next week: RBC Heritage.

FedEx Cup leader: Jacob Bridgeman.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

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LPGA Tour

Last week: Lauren Coughlin won the Aramco Championship.

Next week: JM Eagle LA Championship.

Race to CME Globe leader: Nelly Korda.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

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European tour

Last week: Alex Fitzpatrick won the Hero Indian Open.

Next tournament: Volvo China Open on April 23-26.

Race to Dubai leader: Patrick Reed.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

LIV Golf League

Last tournament: Bryson DeChambeau won LIV Golf South Africa.

Next week: LIV Golf Mexico.

Points leader: Jon Rahm.

Online: https://www.livgolf.com/

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PGA Tour Champions

Last tournament: Stewart Cink won the Hoag Classic.

Next week: Senior PGA Championship on April 16-19.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Stewart Cink.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/pgatour-champions

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Korn Ferry Tour

Last week: Jeremy Gandon won the Lecom Suncoast Classic.

Next week: Tulum Championship.

Points leader: Ian Holt.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour

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Other tours

Japan Golf Tour: Token Homemate Cup, Token Tado CC, Nagoya, Japan. Defending champion: Tatsunori Shogenji. Online: https://www.jgto.org/en/

Japan LPGA: Fujifilm Studio Alice Ladies Open, Ishizaka GC, Saitama, Japan. Defending champion: Yuka Yasuda. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

Korea LPGA: iM Financial Group Open, Golfzon County Sunsan, Gochang, South Korea. Defending champion: Minju Kim. Online: https://klpga.co.kr/

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