Two players are tied for the first-round lead at the LPGA Thailand tournament

CHONBURI, Thailand (AP) — Nasa Hataoka shot a 7-under 65 Thursday on the Siam Country Club Old Course and was tied for the lead after the opening round at the LPGA Thailand, the first of three tournaments in Asia in consecutive weeks.

Hataoka, who was runner-up at the 2021 U.S. Women’s Open, has won five individual LPGA tournaments and two in the International Crown team event.

She was tied Thursday with Thailand’s Chanettee Wannasaen. Gemma Dryburgh, who opened her round with an eagle and three birdies, was a stroke behind with a 66 and level with Somi Lee and Hye-Jin Choi.

“I think my tee shots and iron shots were pretty good today, and that’s why I was able to create so many birdie chances,” said the 27-year-old Hatoaka.

Top-ranked Jeeno Thitikul and Lydia Ko shot 67s and were in a group of 10 tied for sixth. Defending champion Angel Yin had a 69.

The 22-year-old Thitikul first played her home LPGA tournament in Thailand when she was 14.

“I couldn’t believe like time flies so fast,” she said. “I mean, yesterday I just sitting on the coach in the hotel room and imagine I couldn’t believe how far that I have been come from 14 to now.”

Nelly Korda won for the first time in 14 months without having to hit a shot when the LPGA’s season-opening Tournament of Champions was reduced to 54 holes on Feb. 1 because of wind and cold that made the Lake Nona course in Florida unsuitable for a final round.

World second-ranked Korda is not in Thailand and won’t be at the next two tournament stops in Singapore and China — she’s skipping the early Asia swing for the third consecutive year.

