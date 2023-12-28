NEW YEAR'S DAY: What's open, closed New Year's Day? | Laws going into effect | Start the year a millionaire | New year, new home
Home » Asia News » AP Week in Pictures: Asia

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

The Associated Press

December 28, 2023, 9:34 PM

Dec. 22-28, 2023

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in the Asia-Pacific region made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

Dense fog enveloped Delhi, bringing visibility down to zero and severely disrupting air, rail and road transport. Visitors and locals flock to Sydney’s iconic Bondi Beach to spend time with families and friends on Christmas Day. More than 1,500 Rohingya refugees fleeing Bangladesh by boat have landed in Indonesia’s northern province.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.

