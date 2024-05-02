Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Live Radio
Home » Asia News » AP Week in Pictures: Asia

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

The Associated Press

May 2, 2024, 10:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

April 26-May 2, 2024

Workers marched during a May Day rally in Jakarta, anti-nuclear protesters demonstrated in front of Taiwan’s Legislative Yuan in Taipei, and people in India’s northeastern Assam state crossed the Brahmaputra River in a country boat to vote in the national election.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in the Asia-Pacific region made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Subramoney Iyer in New Delhi.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | National News | World News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up